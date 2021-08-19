Cruising Guide to the Upper Moselle: Book review

Julia Jones, Yachting Monthly's literary reviewer discusses the Cruising Guide to the Upper Moselle, part of a "very useful series"

This very useful series of sailing books is developing the quality of its printed format, whilst also remaining accessible for those who prefer reading electronically. Cruising Guide to the Upper Moselle is a slim brochure with glossy cover, clear type, well-laid out pages and a section for personal notes.

It’s produced and edited by Gordon Knight, whose expertise would be welcome in any format.

The information is crisp and factual and the photographs chosen for their utility as well as aesthetic appeal.

The focus of the guide is on mooring points from Toul (Meurthe-et-Moselle department in north-eastern France) to Konz (Trier-Saarburg district, Germany) via the Upper Moselle, passing through 16 barge-scale locks and numerous bridges with minimum clearance of 4.4m.

Distances, costs, depths, facilities are scrupulously itemised whether the halte offers 2 or 200 spaces.

We’ve previously reviewed the Canal du Rhône au Rhin (YM Sept 2020).

The series also comprises: Canal du Centre; Canal du Loing & Canal de Briare; Canal entre Champagne et Bourgogne; Canal Latéral à la Loire; Canal Latéral à la Marne; the River Marne; Canal du Rhône au Rhin (nord); Canal du Colmar; Canal de la Marne au Rhin (Ouest); Petite Saône; Canal de l’Aisne a la Marne; Canal de l’Oise à l’Aisne and Canal Latéral à l’Aisne and River Aisne.

Additional Guides are planned for future years.

All proceeds from the sale of the guides go to support ASPAS (https://www.aspas-nature.org) a charity for the protection of French wildlife.

