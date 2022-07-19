Boat towels: 8 of the best for use onboard

Boat towels need to be lightweight and absorbent to be of any real use. Seasoned cruiser Duncan Kent picks the most suitable towels for life onboard

Packing for a charter abroad or just stocking the boat for the summer? Either way space will probably be at a premium so the more you can save the better.

Modern travel towels are lightweight and thin but no less effective than a typical bulky bathroom towel, which makes them ideal for travelling and particularly for use on a boat.

They come in two primary types, man-made microfibre material or pure natural cotton.

The former utilises a Polyester blend microfibre, which is far more absorbent than a regular towel.

It also dries a lot more quickly and can be packed away into an area less than a quarter of the volume that a regular towel would occupy.

Prior to these, cotton Fouta (Turkish) towels were becoming popular among seasoned travellers.

Foutas have been made and used in Turkey for many years, originally for the traditional hammam baths.

The cotton threads used in these towels tend to be longer and woven into a flat formation, rather than in the loops generally found on a traditional bath towel.

Both types of these lightweight, ultra-absorbent boat towels are available in a wide variety of different colours, patterns and sizes, many are supplied with neat storage pouches.

Microfibre Boat towels

Dock & Bay

Renowned for its wide selection of bright, cheerful towels, D & B supplies a good range of lightweight travel towels in five sizes, or in sets of three including S, L and XL sizes.

They also have a wide variety of different patterns and colours to choose from.

Made from an 83%/17% Polyester/Polyamide blend, D & B towels are said to be super absorbent and quick-drying and come with a handy drawstring pouch.

RRP: from £16.00

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Fit Flip

These fast drying, ultra-lightweight, highly absorbent microfibre towels are ideal for all sports including sailing.

A simple press stud allows them to be securely hung out to dry almost anywhere and they can then be stored neatly in the mesh bag provided, which allows them to breath and remain as fresh as possible.

Available in a wide range of colours and sizes, they can be machine-washed as normal up to 60°C.

RRP: from £9.99

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

Buy it now from Amazon (US)

Red Paddle



This large (180cm x 90cm), supersoft, premium microfibre towel will dry you in an instant and is compact enough to take anywhere.

Its soft microfibre fabric absorbs four times its own weight in water and its anti-bacterial properties will ensure it always remains totally fresh and sweet-smelling.

When rolled up its integrated strap holds its together firmly, while the hanging loop allows it to be easily stored anywhere.

RRP: £24.95

Buy it now from Red Paddle Company

Lifeventure SoftFibre



Despite being light and compact, the SoftFibre travel towel is said to absorb nine times its own weight in water, while drying eight times faster than a conventional towel.

Each is treated with Polygiene permanent odour control as well, to keep it feeling and smelling fresh.

Surprisingly, these printed towels are made from recycled plastic bottles, although they are still as soft, durable and as absorbent as a normal towel.

RRP: £21.99

Buy it now from Lifeventure

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

www.lifeventure.com

Big Jim



This XL size lightweight towel measures a generous 180cm x 90cm.

Made from tightly weaved microfibres, it is ideal for when quick drying and compact stowage are important, such as on a sailing yacht.

Available in blue or purple.

RRP: £13.99

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

Turkish Fouta boat towels

Hamamingo Nautical towel

Weighing just 290gm, this 100% natural cotton Turkish towel measures 100cm x 180cm but folds neatly into a small travel pouch.

The towel is said to hold three times its own weight in water but dries three times as fast as a regular cotton towel.

The Hamamingo Nautical Collection of attractive travel towels are also versatile enough to use as a scarf, wrap or sarong when going ashore.

RRP: £29.99

Buy it now from Amazon (UK)

Terzi Editions

These 100% natural cotton towels are soft to the touch and lightweight.

They’re also thin enough to fold flat neatly into a suitcase, sea bag or locker.

Sold in four different ranges, Lightweight, Classic, Superluxe and 50/50, Terzi towels comprise two colours woven together to create the soft texture in attractive, striped patterns.

They also come with a useful carrying pouch for travelling.

RRP: from £32

www.terzi.co.uk

Foutala



Stripy and bright, these 100% cotton, machine-washable Turkish-style towels are absorbent, very quick drying, lightweight and extremely compact when folded.

Foutala sells a large range of cheerful colours and attractive thick or thin striped patterns, each measuring a full 180cm x 95cm.

RRP: from £20

www.foutala.com

