How do you pick the best t-shirts for sailors and boaters? Duncan Kent takes a look at what's available and picks his favourites

The ubiquitous T-shirt is ideal for summer sailing, being inexpensive, cool, easily washed, and available in an endless choice of colours with a plethora of attractive graphic designs or witty sailing slogans.

Best T-Shirts for sailors

Rapanui Save Our Seas T-Shirt

The Save Our Seas whale shark design, created in partnership with The Marine Conservation Society, voices most sailors’ feelings – that our oceans and their inhabitants must be protected.

Suitable for men or women, these T-shirts and are printed on soft, organic cotton using water-based inks in Rapanui’s renewable energy-powered factory. They are guaranteed free from GM and animal-derived products.

Available in Dark Grey or Navy, sizes XS-XXL.

Buy it now from Rapanui

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Weird Fish Horizon recycled T-shirt

The Horizon recycled polyester (40%) and organic cotton (60%) T-shirt features raised flocking detail with a felt-like feel for the sailing yacht.

Available in two colours, Dark blue or Red, the machine-washable Horizon T-shirt is perfect for beach lovers and sailors alike in sizes S-XXXXXL.

Buy it now from Weird Fish

Helly Hansen Men’s Shoreline Tee

A soft-feel, lightweight, organic T-shirt with ocean crossing inspired print from renowned sail clothing suppliers, Helly Hansen. Offering a regular fit with a round neckline, the artwork takes elements from HH sailing history.

Available in Navy/Red/Cloudberry colours in sizes S-XXXL.

Buy it now from Helly Hansen

Saltrock Lost Ships T-shirt

Printed with the wittily apt logo ‘Not all who wander are lost’, Saltrock’s Lost Ships T-shirt is a comfortable and hard-wearing polyester/cotton mix that comes in a wide variety of sizes and colours.

Available in Navy, Teal, or White, in sizes S-XXL.

Buy it now from Salt Rock

Spreadshirt Sailboat heartbeat

Soft yet tough, this 100% cotton T-shirt features a heartbeat line graphic complete with sailing yacht along the line. Spot on for die-hard sailors who prefer a little subtlety in their clothing designs.

Round necked with hemmed short sleeves, the Heartbeat is available in four colours – grey, navy, blue and black, and in sizes S-XXL.

There is also a wide range of other attractive sailing designs available from this brand.

Buy it now from Amazon

Mogprint Rather be sailing t-shirt

A perfect gift for passionate sailors looking for a comfy, lightweight (180gm), cotton/polyester tee with an attractive, multi-colour hand-printed sailing design.

Available for men, women and children in a wide variety of sizes and colours.

Buy it now from Etsy