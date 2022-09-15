How do you pick the best t-shirts for sailors and boaters? Duncan Kent takes a look at what's available and picks his favourites
The ubiquitous T-shirt is ideal for summer sailing, being inexpensive, cool, easily washed, and available in an endless choice of colours with a plethora of attractive graphic designs or witty sailing slogans.
Rapanui Save Our Seas T-Shirt
The Save Our Seas whale shark design, created in partnership with The Marine Conservation Society, voices most sailors’ feelings – that our oceans and their inhabitants must be protected.
Suitable for men or women, these T-shirts and are printed on soft, organic cotton using water-based inks in Rapanui’s renewable energy-powered factory. They are guaranteed free from GM and animal-derived products.
Available in Dark Grey or Navy, sizes XS-XXL.
Weird Fish Horizon recycled T-shirt
The Horizon recycled polyester (40%) and organic cotton (60%) T-shirt features raised flocking detail with a felt-like feel for the sailing yacht.
Available in two colours, Dark blue or Red, the machine-washable Horizon T-shirt is perfect for beach lovers and sailors alike in sizes S-XXXXXL.
Helly Hansen Men’s Shoreline Tee
A soft-feel, lightweight, organic T-shirt with ocean crossing inspired print from renowned sail clothing suppliers, Helly Hansen. Offering a regular fit with a round neckline, the artwork takes elements from HH sailing history.
Available in Navy/Red/Cloudberry colours in sizes S-XXXL.
Saltrock Lost Ships T-shirt
Printed with the wittily apt logo ‘Not all who wander are lost’, Saltrock’s Lost Ships T-shirt is a comfortable and hard-wearing polyester/cotton mix that comes in a wide variety of sizes and colours.
Available in Navy, Teal, or White, in sizes S-XXL.
Spreadshirt Sailboat heartbeat
Soft yet tough, this 100% cotton T-shirt features a heartbeat line graphic complete with sailing yacht along the line. Spot on for die-hard sailors who prefer a little subtlety in their clothing designs.
Round necked with hemmed short sleeves, the Heartbeat is available in four colours – grey, navy, blue and black, and in sizes S-XXL.
There is also a wide range of other attractive sailing designs available from this brand.
Mogprint Rather be sailing t-shirt
A perfect gift for passionate sailors looking for a comfy, lightweight (180gm), cotton/polyester tee with an attractive, multi-colour hand-printed sailing design.
Available for men, women and children in a wide variety of sizes and colours.