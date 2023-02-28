Best sailing socks: 6 warm and waterproof options

If you're sailing in the summer or winter having warm, dry, feet is very important. We take a look at some of the best sailing socks on the market right now

Having warm, dry feet when you’re on night watch in rough conditions can make it a much more pleasant experience. Here we’ve chosen six of the best sailing socks to keep your toes toasty whatever the weather.

There’s nothing worse than cold, wet socks on a long night watch or at the start of a day on the water so it pays to buy some good quality sailing socks to keep out the elements.

Sailing or hiking socks tend to be a mix of textiles, usually a polymer/wool mix. Some wools, such as Merino and Alpaca, are particularly good insulators against the cold, but they also exhibit natural water-resistance and breathability too. The necessary polymers, such as Elastine and Polyester are there to add stretch for a comfortable fit.

Some socks are completely waterproof, often having an inner layer of micro-perforated material that acts as a one-way route out for sweat but bars any water droplets from penetrating the sock. Others, such as the Alpaca and Merino wool brands, major on their insulation properties, putting warmth and comfort at the top of the bill.

Best sailing socks

Sealskinz waterproof all weather mid length sock

Specifications | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: Black; Grey Marl, Navy, Red | Materials: Outer: 62% Polycolon; 29% Nylon; 9% Elastane. Inner: 36% Merino Wool; 36% Acrylic; 18% Polyester; 5% Nylon; 5% Elastane

Reasons To Buy

– Windproof and waterproof

– Well insulated

Reasons To Avoid

– Fit could feel too tight for some

These 100% waterproof, windproof and breathable ankle socks are ideal for a wide variety of weather conditions. Their three-layer construction ensures warmth and durability in all conditions, with the Merino wool inner lining providing maximum insulation and comfort.

Elasticated areas provide extra support and ensure a snug fit all round, whilst flat toe seams prevent chafing and a slightly padded footbed absorbs shocks.

Buy it now on Amazon

Gill merino wool midweight socks with moisture management and odour control

Specifications | Sizes: S/M/L | Colours: Navy; Black | Materials: 35% Hydrovent/Polyester; 30% Merino Wool; 30% Acrylic; 3% Nylon; 2% Elastane

Reasons To Buy

– Well insulated

– Merino wool will help eliminate odour

Reasons To Avoid

– Not waterproof

Gill’s Mid-Weight socks are woven with Hydrovent fibres, designed to wick away moisture to ensure your feet stay dry and cosy. Sumptuous Merino wool adds comfort and odour control, while an elasticated arch support, smooth toe seam and cushioning throughout make for easy wearing in all conditions.

Finished with a lightweight feel and smooth seams to avoid any friction blisters.

Buy it now on Amazon

EDZ waterproof socks with merino lining

Specifications | Sizes: 5-12 | Colours: Black | Materials: Outer: 98% Nylon; 2% Elastane. Inner: 50% Merino; 50% Acrylic

Reasons To Buy

– Waterproof

– Merino wool will help eliminate odour

Reasons To Avoid

– Limited colour options, for the fashion conscious

Made for sheer warmth, these socks are fully waterproof with the added benefit of cosy Merino Wool linings that insulate against the cold as well as wicking moisture away from the feet. Merino wool has great anti-bacterial properties too, thus deterring any smells after wearing them for extended periods.

Buy it now on Amazon

Waterproof breathable socks By Otter

Specifications | Sizes: S/M/L | Colours: Black/Blue/Green | Materials: Outer: 74% Polyamide; 23% Lycra; 3% Elastane. Mid-layer: 80% Polyester; 20% Elastane. Inner: 80% Coolmax; 20% Lycra

Reasons To Buy

– Breathable

– Abrasion resistant

Reasons To Avoid

– Fit might feel a little tight for some

Otter 3-layer ankle socks are made from abrasion-resistant, waterproof polyamide to avoid the danger of moisture retention. A combination of 23% Lycra and 3% elastane makes the outer sock intentionally a tight fit, as having them loose would allow your feet to move around inside, creating blisters.

Otter socks also feature a perforated middle layer made from a type of plastic membrane with holes large enough to allow vapour to escape but small enough to stop water droplets getting in.

The Coolmax Core inner layer regulates heat and, combined with the breathable mid-layer membrane, enables vapour to escape from the sock keeping your feet cool in the summer and warm in winter.

Buy it now from Amazon

Nordic Mountain socks

Specifications | Sizes: M/L/XL | Colours: various patterns | Materials: 80% Merino wool; 20% Polyester

Reasons To Buy

– Warm and comfortable

– Variety of colour options

Reasons To Avoid

– Not that technical

Though not primarily intended for sailors, the Mountain range of unisex socks from the Nordic Sock Co. are ideal for winter sailing, or simply for those folk who regularly get cold feet when on deck. The socks are a Polyester and Merino wool blend, which provides durability, stretch, comfort, breathability and, most importantly, warmth.

They are also attractively style in a wide range of vibrant coloured patterns, which makes them stand out against the usual mono-coloured socks.

Buy it now from Nordic Socks

Pairs of Scotland

Specifications | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: various | Materials: Alpaca wool

Reasons To Buy

– Very warm

– Sustainable

Reasons To Avoid

– Not that technical

Though not waterproof, these British-made, hand-finished socks are manufactured using sustainably sourced alpaca wool, which is luxuriously soft, yet surprisingly hard wearing. Naturally breathable, they are exceptionally warm and cosy inside sailing boots in the winter.

Available as everyday socks, or even bed socks, they come in a wide variety of colours, sizes and lengths.

Buy it now from Pairs of Scotland

