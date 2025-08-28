This crew received a whole barrel of rum as their sailing event prize! – Pete Goss

Pete Goss has long had Antigua Classic Regatta on his sailing bucket list. And it's no wonder with stunning weather, beautiful classic yachts and lots of rum for the winners!

Between lashings of rum and bonhomie Mat is in need of a focused crew, for he has a trophy to bag. Blue Peter is a lady of a certain age and Mat has been both her saviour and carer for the last 30 years. She might be a Duchess at just under 100 years of age but he is not scared of loading her up for a good romping sail.

This is something that Antigua has in spades, with blue seas, bright sunshine and anything from 15 to 20 knots of wind; a warm balm after a long winter at home. As a group of semi strangers we naturally gravitate to various positions about her glorious deck. Individually focused but well aware that the result rests on working as a team to knit those isolated jobs into cohesive effort.

I have always wanted to compete in the Antigua Classic Regatta and it doesn’t disappoint. Every time I raise my eyes from a task in hand I am met by a visual snapshot of a poster as the eclectic fleet forges its way round the course in a burst of spray. There are many classes ranging from a huge three-masted Tall Ship to small local traders around the 30ft mark.

In the interests of safety and preservation of these wonderful living pieces of history, the start doesn’t allow a cheeky starboard blast through the fleet. Beyond that, it’s racing as usual with hot competition and interesting racing thanks to each design having a strong point of sail, with places changing leg by leg.

Mat found the neglected 60ft gentleman’s yacht by Alfred Mylne in Italy after dropping out of the City with a need to decompress. Not really knowing what he was taking on, a love affair began as he learned how to replace planks and varnish to a mirror finish.

On release from the refit he was shocked to be handed the keys with a pat on the back. ‘But I don’t know how to sail her!’ It was the start of a voyage that has seen him build a business that spans both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Whilst various corporate hospitality packages have been his bread and butter, the icing for Mat is without doubt classic regattas of which he has won many. Blue Peter is fast but it quickly becomes clear that Mat is her kryptonite for he is an elemental force on board.

Fun, inclusive and hugely knowledgable about the boat, he was there to give us the best race of our lives but thanks to his wonderful character the reality is that we were there to enable his win. Mat’s was the only hand that should be on the helm.

It’s all about the people and what a crew we had from Mark who pulled it all together in celebration of his 70th birthday, a hugely experienced racing skipper and owner. Pip Hare who ended up taking command of the start and tactics as she decompressed from her Vendée.

Nick, a renowned Salvage Captain with an endless supply of amazing stories including a brush with a great white shark – the video proves to be a show stopper. Lawrie, otherwise known as the ‘wind whisperer’ is a sailing coach of international repute with many of his stable taking Olympic medals. Jamie, a long time world cruiser, who it turns out I had met many years ago, and of course, the lovely Komposch family.

Seldom have I seen a crew settle so naturally into a slick team which only ever got tighter as we moved from a couple of training days to the races themselves. Blue Peter gave of her best and continually raised her game as we tweaked both rig and sails. Four wins out of four races translated into a lively prize giving and a barrel of rum for first in class. That’s right – a whole barrel of rum!

As the plane roars for altitude and home, a glance out of the window reveals Antigua as she sits like a jewel in a deep blue sea. Another item on the bucket list is well and truly ticked.

