Sailing participation is in decline: the RYA survey wants to know what you think

Help shape the future of UK sailing by answering the largest-ever RYA survey before Dec 1st.

The RYA has launched the ‘Reflections on Water’ survey, its largest-ever campaign to capture a comprehensive snapshot of life on the water in the UK.

With sailing participation in decline, the survey hopes to understand where change is most needed to protect the future of the sport and its wider community.

The RYA survey will run until 1 Dec and is open to all, from novices to experienced boaters.

Topics include wellbeing, safety, sustainability, and avenues of participation, from grassroots organisation to professional pathways.

The survey’s findings will help shape future programmes, opportunities, and policies and support the RYA’s long-term mission to make sailing and boating more accessible, inclusive, and open to all.

‘Sailing and boating aren’t just pastimes — they’re part of who we are,’ says RYA CEO Sara Sutcliffe. ‘They’re passions, traditions, careers, and, for many, a way of life.’

‘Right now, our community is at a turning point. The Reflections on Water Survey is your chance to be heard — to share not only the joys of life on the water, but the barriers too. This isn’t a box-ticking exercise; it’s about shaping a future where everyone has the chance to belong, to participate, and to thrive.’

As the National Governing Body for sailing and boating, the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) represents a community of over 100,000 members.

It hopes to gather over 7,000 responses, with findings scheduled for publication early next year.

Before Dec 1st, have your say at: https://www.rya.org.uk/news/reflections-on-water-survey.

