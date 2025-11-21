Know of any wooden boats built in Suffolk? Ipswich Maritime Trust wants to hear from you

Send news of your Suffolk-built wooden boats to the Ipswich Maritime Trust to contribute to their register.

The Ipswich Maritime Trust has put a call out for news of wooden boats built in Suffolk to add to its register.

With funding from the Heritage Lottery, the trust is seeking to create a register of the survivors of the regional boatbuilding trade, and to document vessels that are either in commission or in need of restoration.

The Ipswich Maritime Trust works to promote the maritime history of Ipswich and the River Orwell through research, lectures, and local partnerships and by managing a collection of maritime artefacts for display at its Window Museum.

The Trust also supports young competitive sailors and works with local maritime charities such as Sea Change Sailing Trust and Adventures Offshore to help disadvantaged groups access activities on the water.

The Trust is now asking all boatyards, marinas, boatbuilders, and private owners to share information they may have on a wooden boat built in Suffolk.

All sizes of wooden boats, from Thames sailing barges to Dragonflies, are of interest, whether they still sailing, awaiting restoration, or tucked away ashore.

To contribute to the Suffolk Wooden Boats Register, please email admin@ipswichmaritimetrust.onmicrosoft.com. or judy@ipswichmaritimetrust.onmicrosoft.com.

