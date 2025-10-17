Historic Shipbuilding: Buckler’s Hard dig unearths rare 18th century slipway used by Nelson’s Navy

An archaeological dig at the historic Buckler’s Hard shipyard, famous for building warships for Nelson’s Navy, has unearthed a remarkably well-preserved 18th century slipway. The discovery is expected to shed new light on how warships were built.

‘This dig has exceeded all expectations as so much of the structure has survived preserved under the mud and soil. This will give a greater understanding of how the largest 64 and 74-gun ships were built and launched across the bend in the river,’ comments Buckler’s Hard Shipyard Trust chairman Mary Montagu-Scott.

Buckler’s Hard yard, on the banks of the Beaulieu River, organises projects, courses, and collections relating to its shipbuilding heritage.

Its history spans from medieval times into WWII. It is particularly famous for building warships for Nelson’s Navy, including three vessels that took part in the Battle of Trafalgar.

In collaboration with Southampton University and volunteers from the Master Builders House, Buckler’s Hard has now excavated and conducted an archaeological survey on the No. 2 slipway, one of the largest of five surviving historic slipways, with unexpected results.

Digs have unearthed a large timber structure that once formed the base and sides of the slipway, together with iron nails, staples, copper plate and nails, ceramics, glass, bottles, clay pipes, bones and even some more modern 20th century debris from when the slipway was used in WW2.

Professor Jon Adams from the University of Southampton’s Maritime Archaeology Department, who oversaw the dig, said, ‘No other private yard built as many ships for the Royal Navy during this period and this makes it uniquely suited for learning about traditional shipbuilding due to its remarkable survival.

At Buckler’s Hard you can actually see the whole of the infrastructure needed to build ships of that size all set in the perfectly preserved 18th-century village. This has been a wonderful opportunity for students and volunteers to take part and expose the structures, revealing them for all to see and from which we have increased our understanding of the shipyard site.’

The excavated area has been backfilled to protect the structure over the winter. Digs will continue in summer 2026.

Other news from Buckler’s Hard

Buckler’s Hard recently surveyed the wreck of Nelson’s favourite of his warships, the HMS Agamemnon, which sank in Uruguay in 1809.

An exhibition and film on the ship’s history and the recent dives on the shipwreck, led by trustee Mary Monagu-Scott, is currently on at the Buckler’s Hard Maritime Museum.

The charity hopes to eventually lay a scale replica keel in the No. 2 slipway to bring its rich history alive for modern audiences.

The project would also be an occasion to spotlight the woodworking skills and knowledge involved in wooden shipbuilding, in the hopes of igniting interest in these crafts in a new generation.

Buckler’s Hard Shipyard Trust welcomes all kinds of skillsets for its volunteer team, from shipwrights and carpenters to people with IT, web, media, accounting, project management, and fundraising skills.

