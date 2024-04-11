Jeanneau SO 350 first look: Simplicity without stealing space

Jeanneau’s long-running Sun Odyssey range has now gradually morphed into the Jeanneau SO 350, its eighth generation.

The Sun Odyssey 349 sold 2,500 hulls but after 12 years of service it was due for replacement. The new Jeanneau SO 350 answers the call.

The 350 follows her older siblings with a wide hull (15cm beamier – widest in her class), more volume, an aft-raked stem and sharp hull chines, all the way to the bow. Step-free access to the deck is via a ramp aft of the wheels up onto the side deck which, amazingly, doesn’t steal any useable space from the aft cabins.

Keel options remain the same, making this boat unique in offering winged shoal-draught and lifting keels as well as standard options.

A 29hp engine is now standard – and the only option – where this was an upgrade on the 349 from the standard 19hp.

Refined simplicity with the Jeanneau SO 350

Things have been kept simple on deck, with lines led aft on the deck surface rather than through tunnels, and jib sheeting angles controlled by flying friction rings rather than car tracks.

Jeanneau SO 350 also comes with deck-mounted rope bags outboard of the coachroof winches, inside the spray hood.

It makes you wonder why so few new boats think about line stowage. The anchor locker still slopes under the windlass, but the forward end is now deeper, swallowing more chain to minimise pile-ups.

Below, the fit-out is clean and simple with no overhead stowage in the saloon, and limited stowage in the forward cabin. This helps with the feeling of light and space, as does the nicely finished hull lining.

The Jeanneau SO 350 has one heads compartment and a decent L-shaped galley, though again stowage isn’t vast.

There’s also a choice for two aft double cabins, or a huge cockpit locker to port, accessible through the heads (which has a separate shower compartment and hanging space – big tick) or from on deck, and this turns the boat into a proper cruiser.

Opt for the Voyager pack, and you’ll also get a removable inner forestay for storm sails too, and there’s also a Performance pack.

Jeanneau SO 350 Specifications

LOA (inc bowsprit): 10.94m / 35ft 9m

Hull length: 9.99m / 32ft 8in

LWL: 9.38m / 30ft 9in

Beam: 3.59m / 11ft 9in

Displacement: 5,656kg / 12,470 lbs

Draught Deep: 1.98m / 6ft 5in

Shoal: 1.49m / 4ft 9in

Lifting: 1.28-2.54m/ 4ft 2in-8ft 4in

Ballast Deep: 1,580kg / 3,483 lbs

Sail area: 55m2/592sq ft

Price Base ex VAT: £115,391

