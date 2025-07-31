New charitable trust at Buckler’s Hard Shipyard

The new trust will celebrate Buckler's Hard famous shipbuilding heritage, with projects already underway to bring its history to future generations.

The new trust, based in Buckler’s Hard on the banks of the Beaulieu River, plans to deliver courses, talks, demonstrations and projects to build skills, knowledge and collections relating to its shipbuilding heritage.

The yard’s history spans from medieval times into WWII. It is particularly famous for building warships for Nelson’s Navy, including three vessels that took part in the Battle of Trafalgar.

What’s next for Buckler’s Hard

The new charity already has projects underway. It recently surveyed the wreck of Nelson’s favourite of his warships, the HMS Agamemnon, which sank in Uruguay in 1809. An exhibition and film on the ship’s history and the recent dives on the shipwreck, led by trustee Mary Monagu-Scott, is currently on at the Buckler’s Hard Maritime Museum.

In collaboration with Southampton University, in August the Buckler’s Hard Shipyard Trust is also conducting an archaeological survey and excavation on the No 2 slipway, which once played host to the large wooden warships built for Nelson’s navy. Slipway 2 is one of the largest of five surviving historic slipways.

The charity hopes to eventually lay a scale replica keel in the slipway to bring its rich history alive for modern audiences. The project would also be an occasion to spotlight the woodworking skills and knowledge involved in wooden shipbuilding, in the hopes of igniting interest in these crafts in a new generation.

Want to get involved?

The Buckler’s Hard Shipyard Trust seeks members with all kinds of skillsets for its volunteer team, from shipwrights and carpenters to people with IT, web, media, accounting, project management, and fundraising skills. It is also open to applications for trustee roles from individuals who are passionate about keeping the legacy of wooden shipbuilding alive.

