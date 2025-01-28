‘Do people charter to go sailing, or to travel to interesting places by yacht?’ – Lu Heikell

When does a popular location tip the scales from 'popular' to 'too busy' and how many charter yachts can fit in one popular spot? Lu Heikell considers overcrowding of anchorages

When researching ports and anchorages to include in our pilot books, Rod and I tend to spend a lot of our time in some of the most popular places, making sure to make a note of any changes to the harbour layout, including any new services or extra pontoons.

It is no secret that the Ionian is one of the busiest sailing areas on the planet, with the Argo-Saronic not far behind. The Virgin Islands would also fall into this category. The combination of fair sailing breezes, myriad options to anchor or moor at convenient distances make it attractive both for charter companies and private yachts, and rightly so.

Of course over the years things have changed, boat numbers have multiplied, and facilities and services improved immeasurably for all sailing visitors. Local people have adapted to the business this has brought and gained from the numbers of yacht-borne visitors.

This growth in yacht numbers has brought challenges though. Sailors are now sometimes in the position where, in order to secure a berth, they must either arrive around lunchtime or book ahead.

Arriving early compromises your sailing time, which in the Ionian often means motoring to arrive at your destination.

Booking ahead is obviously a preferable solution, but can come at quite a cost. In many places this is simply impossible unless you own a superyacht. I often get ‘berth anxiety’ when in these places, so I would imagine others do too. Of course those familiar with an area will have found the off-the-beaten-track spots, and will be unbothered by crowds.

But those on a one-week holiday are far more constrained by the distance they can venture from their base, and many of these places also remain popular with others who could easily sail off to more remote locations, but prefer not to.

Consequently the most popular places, like, for example, the northern Ionian, become very busy. Lefkas is almost unrecognisable from 25 years ago, long before the marina was built. Now, with pontoons sprouting from the town quay and a capacity of several hundred berths, it is something else.

Don’t get me wrong, I think having berths where sailing visitors can drop into town during the week at minimal cost is a good thing. And having a vibrant charter market democratises sailing, bringing it to a wider audience in some of the most beautiful places in the world.

It also makes me wonder: do most people come out on sailing holidays to go sailing, or to travel to interesting places by yacht? I guess it is probably a bit of both for most people, but I do wonder if the majority err towards the second.

Is the sailing part getting forgotten in the rush to secure a berth? Are sailors effectively getting blocked out by those less concerned with the cut of their jib? Would more two-week charters help to disperse boats out more widely? Should private owners stretch their wings more?

Our preference is certainly to drop into these areas, but then retreat to more remote places where berth anxiety is rarely a thing, but I do understand this is not possible for some sailors.

So, for you, when does popular become too busy?

