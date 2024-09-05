Upcoming Used Boat Shows in September in Southampton and Dorset

Do you enjoy browsing used boat shows? The upcoming Southampton Used Boat Show and the Dorset Used Boat Show, September 13th to 22nd, are your opportunity.

Yacht broker boatpoint is holding two used boat shows, which coincide with the Southampton International Boat Show. These events allow buyers and sellers of used boats to meet and explore a range of high-quality pre-owned boats.

For sellers, there’s a ‘£400 listing fee for boats up to 10 metres and £480 for boats up to 12 metres’, which boatpoint promises comes with additional benefits. If you’re not in the market to sell and would prefer to browse, both shows offer personalised advice from boatpoint experts.

Southampton Used Boat Show

From September 13th to 22nd, 2024, the Southampton Used Boat Show will be held at Deacons Marina, Bursledon, in conjunction with the Southampton International Boat Show (SIBS) in Mayflower Park. Thanks to the show’s close location to SIBS, it’s convenient for showgoers to visit, ensuring they don’t miss out on an extensive used-boat spread.

Deacons Marina on the River Hamble is a slightly tucked away yet accessible spot, with Bursledon train station next door for access if you’re not coming by car. The station offers a small car park nearby, so it is wise to take the train to avoid getting stuck in traffic. If all the boat-going gets your stomach rumbling and you want to refuel, there’s a nearby pub, The Jolly Sailor, dating back to 1751, with riverside views of the Hamble and marina.

Dorset Used Boat Show

Meanwhile, the Dorset Used Boat Show at Portland Marina will also run from September 13th to 22nd. Boatpoint promises this show will ‘feature a diverse selection of boats tailored to meet every interest and budget’.

Portland Marina is next door to the 18-mile-long Chesil Beach, renowned for being a top fossil-hunting location. So, if you have a bit of downtime after the show, the area lends itself to a stroll next to the sea (weather permitting!).

If you want to make a holiday out of your trip to the used boat show, there’s also the nearby 1540s Portland castle, Olympic rings statue, and even the Portland Alpaca trekking experience. For those interested in history, the D-Day Centre & WW2 Museum provides a chance to brush up on your WW2 knowledge.

