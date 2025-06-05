How to follow the Round the Island Race: A spectator’s guide

Don't miss any of the action from the Round the Island Race with this spectator's guide. We outline the various ways you can keep up to date with the race from shoreside or from home

The Round the Island Race is one of the most popular sailing races in the world, regularly seeing thousands of boats taking part. Not only that, but it is one of the few occasions in sport that manages to bring such a diverse range of entrants together to compete with one another as will once again be the case for the Round the Island Race 2025.

What began as a race for 25 starters in 1931 has grown and grown to a peak of over 1,800 competitors. For many sailors, the Round the Island Race is a once-a year, not-to-be-missed jolly on a summer’s day. For others it is a battle of wits over a complex course, involving changing currents, unpredictable breezes and idiosyncratic tides.

Many competing will be big names in the sport with Olympians and offshore legends regularly taking part. As such, the Round the Island Race does represent something of a unique days sailing, offering the chance to directly test yourself against sailing heroes.

When does the Round the Island Race 2025 start?



With so many boats taking part it would be all but impossible to get everyone underway in one go, so Round the Island Race competitors are split into fleets of vessels with similar performance levels.

The fastest boats go first to avoid the possibility of the whole fleet converging on one section of the course at the same time. This year the first start will be at 07:30 BST.

Round the Island Race 2025 start order:

Start tome: 0730

IRC Group 0

IRC Group 1

Clipper Yachts

Start time: 0740

Multihulls Grand Prix and MOCRA Racing

Multihulls Bridgedeck Catamaran Cruiser

Gaffers Division 1

Gaffers Division 2

Gaffers Division 3

Sportsboat

J/70

Start time: 0750

ISC Rating System Group 4

Start time: 0800

IRC Group 2

Sunsail 41

Start time: 0810

IRC Group 3

Start time: 0820

ISC Rating System Group 5

Start time: 0830

ISC Rating System Group 6

Classic Racing Yachts

Modern Classic Racing Yachts

Start time: 0840

ISC Rating System Group 7

Nordic Folkboat

Start time: 0850

ISC Rating System Group 8

Where to watch the Round the Island Race

While The Round the Island Race is typically seen as a lovely sunny, early summer event, the British weather sometimes has other plans. The weather for the Round the Island Race 2025, looks set to be very windy again – last year saw 54-knot winds cause havoc with the Round the Island Race fleet.

This year’s Round the Island Race is not forecast to be quite that windy, but with 35 knot+ gusts predicted, competitors are in for a windy time. And that wind should make for some spectacular viewing. In particular Sconce point on the Isle of Wight, Hurst Point on the Mainland and St Catherine’s Point on the Isle of Wight.

As the excitement builds you will want a fantastic vantage point to watch the action. The table below outlines the best viewing points at each stage of the race along with directions of how to get to them. Prepare yourself to race around the island yourself by road or find a spot and stick to it, it’s up to you!

Cowes (Start) 0730 – 0900 Via Ward Avenue, Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht Squadron. Sconce Point 0930 – 1200 From Yarmouth, drive towards Freshwater. Turn right after 1/2 mile and follow signs to Fort Victoria. The Needles 0930 – 1200 From Freshwater or Totland follow signs to the Needles Car Park. Park and walk up West High Down to Needles Battery. Best view to south of Coast Guard Station. Chilton Chine 1045 – 1400 Situated on the cliffs near Brighstone is Chilton Chine (accessible from the Military Road). It has a terrific view of the boats as they sail by. St Catherine’s Point 1130 – 1530 From Freshwater, Rookley or Ventnor go to Niton. Take loop road to Buddle Inn. Park and walk down cliffs by lighthouse. Ventnor 1145 – 1600 Park on Cliff at West End of Esplanade. Bonchurch 1200 – 1630 Take lane down to sea opposite Bonchurch pond. Take left turn and park in car park at bottom, which is best view. Culver Down 1230 – 1730 From Brading, take Bembridge road. After 1 mile, turn right and follow sign for Culver (on a bend, and lane hairpins up!) Ryde Pier 1330 – 1830 From Ryde Esplanade, drive up pier and park at end. Parking for 1 hour. Cowes (Finish) 0930 – 2000 Via Ward Ave., Baring Road & Castle Hill to the Parade and the Green either side of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

But if you’re not lucky enough to be there in person when the starting cannon fires, don’t worry – there are plenty of ways to follow the race, no matter where you are.

Online coverage There are a selection of ways to follow on the official Round the Island Race website, including regular news updates and GPS tracking.

