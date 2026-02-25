The Sailor and the Showgirl: How solo skipper Mara Løvenskiold is preparing for her 2026 Golden Globe Race

Mara Løvenskiold is currently livestreaming her Atlantic crossing.

She’s just over a week into her qualifying passage for the 2026 Golden Globe Race, during which she and 23 other skippers will undertake a solo, nonstop, and unassisted east-about circumnavigation by sextant.

She hopes the crossing will highlight any adjustments she still needs to make before September, help her fine-tune her celestial navigation, and get into the swing of things onboard Showgirl, the Saltram Saga 36 that will be her home for the better part of a year.

For an event characterised by its use of traditional navigation techniques, Løvenskiold’s approach to funding her GGR campaign is remarkably 21st century.

Her website describes her as a sailor (she’s a Licensed Captain with over 25,000 miles of sailing experience), a former athlete (competitive cross-fit), and ‘someone who has never been very good at staying inside boxes.’

She left ‘social media star and master of personal branding’ off the list, but it only takes a quick scroll to see that it’s implied.

Løvenskiold maintains a curated, multi-platform social media presence, regularly publishing videos on everything from cruising budget breakdowns to refit updates to onboard workouts to engage with a community of just shy of 80k followers.

Social media, ‘Has played a huge role for me,’ she explains. ‘I am paying everything out of my own pocket, so having a following makes it easier to get sponsorship.’

Her investment in her online presence is both practical and purpose-driven. ‘One of my biggest motivations for doing the Golden Globe Race is to inspire other girls and women to go for their dreams,’ Løvenskiold explains.

As the only woman in the 2026 Golden Globe Race after fellow entrant Olivia Wyatt retired at the start of the year, she says she’s motivated by, ‘Any woman sailing really – they are fighting for their place every single day, and they are all amazing.’ She specifically names Elizabeth Tucker as an inspiration, together with an uncle who first took her sailing and the elderly King of Norway, who she considers a ‘badass’ for still sailing.

While she hopes her social media will allow her to reach more people and inspire future sailors, ‘It is also very demanding. I spend a lot of time on it, and it would not be bad to have that time for boat prep.’

Løvenskiold started sailing around the world with the Sailing Ripple Effect project, which brings novice crews onto a catamaran for vlog-style adventures with impact. She describes the fours spent four years she spent on Ripple Effect, as ‘an absolute dream’.

The GGR appeared on the horizon when she had already started wondering: what’s next?