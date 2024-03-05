X-Yachts X49 MkII first look: a good boat gets even better

The X-Yachts X49 was already an impressive boat - as you'd expect from the well-trusted brand, but the MKII takes things a step further

Updating existing models is nothing new, but X-Yachts is currently working its way through its whole Pure X range, having already updated the X56, and the X43, the Mk II of which I sailed last years, and loved (YM, Aug 23). The X49 Mk II is following in the same vein as the other two models to have received the treatment.

As noted in that test, this is far more than slapping on some make-up for a cosmetic update. The structure of the hull and deck has been updated to make the boat lighter and stiffer, as well as lowering the boat’s centre of gravity. While the aft hull sections of the X43 were noticeably changed, the X49, being a later model, hasn’t needed such drastic alterations, although strucutral changes have still been made.

The boat has, however, received a new rudder that promises lower drag with more grip. At the front of the boat, the ‘S-bow’ moulding allows for a longer bowsprit with more space to fly either a Code Zero or a gennaker, with a larger slot between headsail and forestay. It also gives a bit more space for a longer bow-roller to keep the anchor clear of the topsides.

On deck, updates include a re-worked helm position, with larger, lifting footrests for the helmsman, and the coaming has been extended to keep your backside out of any water on deck when helming seated, as well as making the positiong slightly higher.

The position of the winches has been tweaked for easier sail handling – there is space to stand ahead of the wheels and handle the winches and clutches without needing to kneel on the side benches. The winches are both powered, and all lines are led aft under ducting in the coaming. The cockpit benches have also been made longer for more comfortable lounging.

Moving aft, the transom has been made more open and welcoming when you first step aboard from the stern, while the deck-height fold down transom has been retained to keep the sleek, open look.

Aesthetic touches include new pulpit and pushpit metalwork, as well as flush hatches and windows for a more minimalist look. These have also been increased in size to increase light below decks.

Other than that, there are a few tweaks to the styling below, as well as functional changes, such as better and easier access to stowage and making a few other features more user friendly and more durable.

It certainly looks like what was already a very good boat has been made even better with the inevitable refinements that can be made once a model has a few years of real-world sailing under its keel.

X-Yachts X49 specifications

LOA: 15.35m / 50ft 4in

HULL: 14.65m / 48ft 1in

LWL: 13.58m / 44ft 7in

BEAM: 4.49m / 14ft 9in

DRAUGHT: 2.40m / 7ft 10in

SAIL AREA: 129.1m2 / 1,290 sq ft

BALLAST: 5,480kg / 12,081 Lbs

DISPLACEMENT: 12,900kg / 28,440 Lbs

PRICE: base £801,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: www.x-yachts.com

