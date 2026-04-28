The coolest yacht launches (and biggest trends) of 2026

Theo Stocker gives his view on the trends we're seeing in 2026 and the coolest new yachts to be launched so far

Boot Düsseldorf has long been a key moment for boatbuilders to showcase their latest models for the year. Alongside Cannes in September and a smattering of smaller regional shows (Southampton among them), there are few other places to see quite so many new boats alongside one another. It’s a great way to see what trends are emerging in boat design, building and the tech and gear to equip them with.

Things were notably quieter this year than in years gone by, a sign perhaps of caution among those with the funds to consider themselves potential new boat buyers. There was, however, a sense of cautious optimism among dealers and builders that potential buyers they spoke to had serious intent, and reported a healthy number of boats being sold during the show. Some yards might be struggling but those that have got things right are at capacity and talking of full order books for up to two years.

Here’s my top pick of this year’s trends…

Hard tops

Several boats at the show, notably the Bavaria C46 and the Dufour 54, as well as the Jeanneau Yachts range of 55ft-plus yachts, and the Dufour 48 had hard tops as options. It makes monohulls more catamaran-like, especially the beamier ones, but a hard top shelters you from sun and rain, allows you to hang tent sides if you want more protection, keeps the mainsheet out of the cockpit, and gives a vast, mostly unshaded area on which to mount a large solar array. It’s not going to make boats any lighter though.

Solar arrays

Boats and systems are getting ever more power hungry, especially with electric propulsion, induction cooking and chunky inverters. The answer is more charging capacity, and while solid, flat panels are more efficient, Solbian custom-fitted deck mounted flexible solar panels were on display everywhere, covering foredecks and entire coachroofs. I couldn’t test how hot they were under bare feet in the sunshine, nor their efficiency, but it certainly makes sense to maximise your deck space to create more juice.

Ease of movement

None of us are getting any younger, and boat builders are keen to make moving around their boats as easy as possible. Twin wheels and split cockpit tables take advantage of wide hulls to create clear walk-throughs on deck, while more boats are taking their lead from Jeanneau and creating routes from the cockpit to the side deck that don’t involve clambering over coamings.

Chart tables

For the most part, chart tables are back – hurrah! Sure, you might not navigate on paper any more, but you need somewhere separate from the saloon to answer a few emails, sit and plan the next passage on the chartplotter, or even have a nap on passage. Jeanneau has added a race-style reclining nav seat on its Sun Odyssey 455.

Details are key

It feels like more attention is being paid to getting some of the details right. Jeanneau has added plastic stowage boxes in the bilges – a great idea to use that space, while Saffier has installed an electric saildrive on its new 28 that rotates when you steer with the wheel to increase your low speed steerage, or converts fully to being a thruster.

Hallberg-Rassy show some class with the fuel tank drain pump to check for water or sludge at the bottom of your tank, and remove it if it’s there, as well as making sure it gets details like raw water strainer placement right (a surprising number of builders don’t).

Fast, fun, smaller yachts

Much thought and effort is being put into how to attract a new generation into sailing and boat ownership. A number of brands are working hard to inject easy access, minimum faff, fun sailing and high performance into their latest models.

Saffier SE 28 Leopard

The Dutch yard Saffier is now building a remarkable 150-plus boats a year, with its order books already full into 2027, driven in large part by its smaller models.

The new Saffier SE 28 Leopard will sit alongside the 27 for the time being. It offers more space on deck and below, thanks to a wider stern and higher topsides, while the lighter, flatter hull promises to plane sooner, while still being as bombproof as other Saffiers.

The cockpit has gained twin wheels in the usual forward position, leaving a large ‘sunpad’ aft and making sitting outboard more comfortable and movement easier, though a tiller is still an option. Deck gear is now all Selden, incorporating the new Selden fully reversible two-speed winches, for which there are controls for each side by each helm.

Electric and diesel propulsion are now both standard options that cost the same; the electric saildrive from Mitek turns with the helm at low speeds, and fully to 90° to work as a thruster at the push of a button. This is a super-cool boat offering step-aboard-and-sail ease. The base price ex shipyard with sails is €114,500 ex VAT.

J/Boats J7

J/Boats, long-time builders of extremely slippery, quick hulls while studiously avoiding fads and trends, has just unveiled the new 23ft J/Boats J7 daysailer. Aimed at entry level buyers, this boat is comparatively inexpensive at €60,000 inc VAT and sails.

J/Boats is hoping coastal and lake sailors, as well as sailing schools, and clubs looking for one-design keel boats that all can sail will find this appealing. The same length as the hugely popular J/70, the hull is beamier midships with a much heavier keel, meaning this boat is more stable and does not need people to hike out on the side to get the most out of it.

Everything has been stripped right back to be as simple as possible, with minimal bits of string, but crucially the controls that are there are top quality and powerful, such as the backstay. If other J/Boats are anything to go by, this will be a hugely fun boat to sail with the absolute minimum to potentially go wrong.

There’s a small cuddy at the forward end of the large cockpit – surprisingly, there is space for a double berth forward and two quarterberths under the cockpit seating. With her stability, this is a boat you could certainly cruise short-handed, though you’d need to be of an adventurous disposition to do so for more than a night or two.

Woy 26

At the more extreme end of the spectrum is the no-holds-barred Woy 26 daysailer, that fuses ultra-modern design and cutting-edge construction technology with traditional, sustainable materials.

The boat is cold-moulded in larch and pine, but grooves between the laminate have allowed her German builders to vacuum-infuse softwoods with exceptionally long, straight grain, giving huge amounts of tensile strength for her unusual construction method.

A fully open cockpit, low topsides, flat sheer, reverse bow and striking colour make this a stunning modern boat. It is by no means a dry boat to sail, but it is blisteringly fast.

Astus 26.5

If you’re after high speed at a similar size, but with a fair bit more comfort, the new Astus 26.5 trimaran is a cool new flagship for this range of small cruising multihulls.

Testing the 22.5, we managed to hit 15 knots, so with more waterline and canvas, and hulls again designed by racing legends VPLP, there is no doubt this boat will be a weapon. The finish is basic but practical, and the addition of interior galley units, fold-out cushions to make the aft pilot berths wider, and a large double forward cabin closed off by a roller blind, complete with chemical loo, make this a usable cruising boat for a couple or small family.

The addition of cockpit coamings and helm seat backrests aft of the aft beam, make the cockpit feel much more secure, a feeling reinforced by the addition of a sprayhood on the boat at the show.

There’s a big bow locker, as well as the anchor locker atop the foredeck, plus stowage in the floats and below the cockpit. Up to a 10hp outboard can go on the stern, and various control systems have been improved to make this a fun and easy boat to sail very fast, with big safety margins and very little heel.

The whole thing, ready to sail with a basic spec, including VAT, will set you back under £90,000, though you’ll want to add a few options, like offwind sails.

Beneteau First 30 and 36SE

It’s worth a mention, as we haven’t tested either yet, that Beneteau’s standout First 30 was at the show again, and will get you planing and cruising for £100,000.

The First 36SE is a souped-up version of the 36 we saw last year, with liberal use of carbon throughout to strip more weight out of the boat, and a double-handed one recently came second in the 2025 Transpac Race against all manner of high-tech and fully-crewed boats.

As for the First 60, Beneteau has never built such a large boat in the performance First range, but more on that in our next issue…

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