Preview: RM1070+ a new look below

The RM1070 has long been a big hit with sailors, with 56 sold to date. Now RM Yachts have completed a complete redesign below decks to create the RM1070+

The RM1070 has won many plaudits over the 6 years since it was first launched. The boat offers a just the right heady mix of sportiness and cruising safety for an active sailing couple or family.

With many factories having foregone building in wood, the plywood epoxy approach taken by RM Yachts is a smart, time-tested method. However, it is very labour intensive and that is something that does not come cheap.

The RM1070 has loads of character and has, since her launch, been a yacht that proudly says different is good.

Although the boat has rightly received plaudits for her great performance as a pacy cruiser, she was perhaps a little let down by options below decks. The boat always had a reasonable, light and spacey feel below, but it was arguably not the strongest feature.

Now, however, RM Yachts has totally revamped the internal offering of the RM1070. In fact, the works have been so extensive the company has relaunched the boat with a new name, the RM1070+.

The new interior is intended to provide more modernity, more coziness, and, eventually, more comfort.

Features such as a subtle contrast of glossy white lacquered and matt anthracite grey kitchen worktops, a few wooden touches around the numerous windows, and a real teak saloon table all add up to an offering that is bright and unashamedly modern.

As with the build materials and much of the rest of the RM1070’s characteristics, the 1070+ stands separate from much of the rest of the yacht offerings on the market. The revamp below now matches the rest in it’s proud to be different character.

