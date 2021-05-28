Preview: Hylas H57

The first all new Hylas H57 has now hit the water, having completed sea trials in the US. She is designed to be sailed by a couple and is aimed at the bluewater market.

The first Hylas H57 has already been launched, having completed sea trials in San Francisco at the tail end of 2020.

Hylas Yachts says the new cruiser aimed at the bluewater market impressed on her initial sail, with Hylas Yachts Program Director, Christian Pschorr, stating that: “Tacking the new Hylas H57 through the typically breezy San Francisco Bay thoroughly impressed.

“The simplicity of the solent rig’s self-tacking jib, in particular, stood out as the boat turned nimbly through the wind. She maintained speed, accelerating swiftly on each new heading.”

Hylas Yachts has a strong reputation for building ocean-capable cruisers and with the H57’s lines coming from experienced design house Dixon Yacht Design she should be a very capable ocean cruiser indeed.

Hylas say the H57 was designed from the word go to be easily handled by a couple. She features a solid-lead fin keel designed to reduce side slip while stiffening the hull to manage the large 1,636-square-foot (152 m²) sail area.

Twin spade rudders are positioned well above the keel plane to optimise handling and dedicated trim stations confine the sailing work of the H57 to specific deck areas. Electric winches and hydraulic furling systems add fingertip control to tending and reefing the sails. The main, reaching genoa and self-tacking jib all come with powered furling controls as standard.

The H57 features a Solent rig with a 140% genoa on the forestay, matched to a self-tacking jib for upwind legs to make sail-handling easy. An asymmetrical spinnaker or code zero can supplement the reaching sail.

Hylas is a semi-custom builder, so owner input on the interior and other options are key to the delivery of every H57.

The first H57 incorporates a hard-top, supported by a carbon reinforced arch, providing shelter from sun and rain to the cockpit. This first Hylas H57 has a three-stateroom layout designed to create an easy-living space for a cruising couple who will live aboard or cruise extensively with family and friends.

