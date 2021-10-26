First look: Arcona 415 – first electric production yacht?

Theo Stocker takes a look at the Arcona 415, which the company claim to be the first production yacht to come with electric propulsion

Electric propulsion is gradually becoming more and more mainstream for sailing yachts, and it makes sense. They’re virtually silent, maintenance free, have zero emissions and are ready at the touch of a button. Arcona claims its new Arcona 415 is the first production yacht to come with electric propulsion as standard, and is designed into the boat from the very start.

The new Arcona 415 comes with an Oceanvolt Servoprop 15kW motor/saildrive unit, with a variable pitch propeller to optimise efficiency and that switches to regenerative charging when sailing. This is reckoned to be equivalent to a 50hp inboard diesel for this size boat, and is powered by a 19kWh battery pack as standard.

When we sailed the larger Arcona 465Z Carbon, the two Oceanvolt SD15 motors, which pushed her along at up to 6.5 knots and a range of 36 miles at 6 knots. As with all current electric systems, range can be extended by solar and regenerative charging, or the addition of a petrol or diesel generator.

Propulsion aside, the 415 is a refresh of the successful 410, now with an open transom, more light below and improved stowage space. There is now the option of two or three cabin versions, including an ensuite heads in the owner’s cabin forward. Built in the usual Arcona way with a steel frame to spread keel and mast loads, she promises to be stiff, light and a whole lot of fun to sail.

Arcona 415 specifications

LOA: 12.20 m (40ft 0in)

Beam: 3.90 m (12ft 10in)

Draught: 2.00/2.20/2.50m (6ft 7in/7ft 3in/8ft 2in)

Sail area: 102m2 (1,098sq ft)

Displacement: 7,800kg (17,196 lbs)

Price: ex VAT: TBC

Contact: seyachts.com

