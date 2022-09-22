First look: Solaris 50

Toby Heppell

The all new Solaris 50 was on display at Cannes Yachting Festival and proves to be an incredibly stylish performance Med cruiser

We got the chance to see both the Solaris 40 and the Solaris 50 at Cannes – keep an eye on the Yachting Monthly Youtube channel for a tour of the 40 coming soon.

Stepping onboard the Solaris 40 does not feel like stepping onto a 40ft yacht, with such intense focus on keeping the decks uncluttered, a decent amount of beam and providing luxury and space below. Frankly it feels huge.

Stepping onboard the 50 is something else altogether. This new version of the Solaris 50 – the previous version was pretty universally loved by all who sailed her – continues the long relationship between Argentine designer Soto Acebel and Solaris Yachts.

It is hardly surprising, then, that the Solaris 50 features a lot of the same design traits as both the Solaris 40 and Solaris 60.

There’s no doubt that this is something of a med sailing specialist and sitting at the fold down helming seat the view towards the bow is open and uncluttered, perfect for a day out in moderate breeze without a significant seaway. Of course this is a 50 footer so ocean crossings are more than possible and there’s nothing here to stop that, but probably not the target market.

There’s a clever step up to the side decks that also features on the 40, which helps to keep plenty of space around the helm pedestals, allowing for a full width traveller, which is recessed below the deck to prevent a trip hazard or just a painful stubbed toe.

While attention to detail on the deck is impressive, it is down below that the Solaris 50 announces itself as a luxury cruiser. In particular the owner’s cabin is huge with a similarly impressive owner’s heads.

Solaris 50 specifications

LOA: 15.50m / 50ft 10in
LWL: 14.68m / 48ft 2in
Beam: 4.78m / 15ft 8in
Displacement: 15,900kg / 35,053lb
Price: ex VAT €595,000
Builder: solarisyachts.com

