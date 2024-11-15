Robin Baron helms the Cruising Association

Robin Baron has been appointed the 34th President of the Cruising Association, bringing a wealth of expertise and technical knowledge to the position.



A long-standing member since 1976, Robin has 48 years of experience of working with the CA, most recently as Chair of the Regulatory & Technical Services group (RATS), a position he has held since 2019 through Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

Robin is committed to strengthening the CA’s contribution to the cruising community and the services it provides to members.

‘I regard this as a great honour and feel truly privileged to have this opportunity to head the CA as a leading organisation for cruising sailors,’ said Robin. ‘The CA is volunteer led and, as such, is reliant for much of what it does on the talents and hard work of our volunteers. I have enormous respect for all they do.’

Robin believes that the CA is unique in that it focuses only on cruising and offers a vast amount of knowledge freely shared by other sailors. ‘It is a great source of inspiration, knowledge and friendship.’

‘There’s still ground to be made up in getting the message out there that the CA is an incredible self-supporting organisation that all serious cruisers would benefit from joining.’



Robin particularly enjoys the freedom of sailing. ‘Unlike most other activities these days, you are free to sail most places you want. Even now you can’t beat the thrill of entering a new harbour or anchorage.’

Robin started sailing aged 13 in an Enterprise. Aged 16, he experienced his first cruising adventure to Cherbourg on Rona, a 72′ ketch, with the London Sailing Project (LSP). This trip he describes as one that left him ‘hooked for life’.

After chartering and crewing, Robin and his wife Chris bought a Contessa 32 in 1976. They have since cruised in the Baltic, the North Sea, the Channel, Biscay, the Irish Sea and Scottish West Coast in a succession of boats. Today, they cruise on their current boat, Misha, an X-Yachts XC38 based in Mylor, Cornwall.

Professionally, Robin’s background is as a commercial solicitor in London.