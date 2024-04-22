Maiden wins the Ocean Globe Race

Heather Thomas and her all-women crew aboard Tracy Edwards’ famous 58ft yacht Maiden have won the 2023-4 Ocean Globe Race!



Maiden’s position at the head of this 15-strong retro round-the-world race was confirmed early Monday.

Their only rival for IRC handicap honours, the French Swan 53 Triana skippered by Jean d’Arthuys, failed to meet their 0500 deadline to cross the Royal Yacht Squadron line off Cowes.

Frustratingly for the French crew, Triana was becalmed off Lands End at 0400 today, still with 183 miles to run to the Royal Yacht Squadron finish line off Cowes.

Thomas and her crew, who enjoyed sleigh-ride conditions all the way from the Azores to the finish, completed the 27,000 mile Race at 1058 on Tuesday 16 April.

TRIANA STILL IN THE RUNNING

At that time, Triana still had a chance to pip Maiden to the trophy. Still some 850 miles behind, the French had to average more than 6 knots over this final stage – they were then speeding along at 6.8 knots before a southwesterly gale.

But then the winds changed completely, leaving Triana becalmed south of Lands End.

It means that Thomas and her crew have finished one up even on Tracy Edwards, whose all-women crew returned as national heroes 34 years ago aboard the same yacht.

Tracy Edwards took 2nd in class aboard Maiden in the 1989-90 Whitbread after winning two legs of the notoriously difficult round-the-world race.

The Ocean Globe Race race marks the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread Race back in 1973-4.

ROYAL RECEPTION

Heather Thomas and the Maiden crew led a parade of sail from Cowes to Southampton to Ocean Village on Saturday where they were greeted by Sarah, Duchess of York, who christened Maiden in 1988.

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein of Jordan and her children Jalila and Zayed were also on the pontoon to greet the Maiden crew. Tracy Edwards was supported by King Hussein of Jordan and Royal Jordanian Airways in her 1989 Whitbread campaign.

Heather Thomas, aged 27 and the youngest skipper by 13 years, and her international women’s crew have put up a remarkable performance, always ranking in the top half of this 16-strong fleet. They finished 3rd on Leg 1 from Cowes to Cape Town, 4th on Leg 2 to Auckland and 2nd around Cape Horn to Punta del Este.

This last 6,700 mile leg back to Cowes proved to be their toughest test. Maiden’s engine failed soon after the start, then their water maker broke down – needed to re-hydrate all their freeze dried food – and then their inverter burned out.

Mercifully, the weather came to their aid providing plenty of rain showers for them to collect water in buckets.

TRACY EDWARDS WELCOMES MAIDEN

After an emotional tear-filled welcome at Cowes last Tuesday, Heather Thomas had said, ‘This last leg was probably our worst performance but we all pulled together and saw it through. There is such a strong bond between us. We’ve achieved our goal of showing what women can do.’

Tracy Edwards had been just as ecstatic. Wiping away tears of joy, she enthused, ‘I’m delighted for the girls. It’s been a tough last leg with these winds. Of course it brings back memories. I know how they are feeling and I’m so proud of what they have achieved.’

For Tracy at least, Saturday’s return to Ocean Village was a public opportunity to thank Sarah Duchess of York who had been ‘Godmother’ to the Maiden team during the 1989-90 Whitbread Race for her continued support. There were memories too for the support the late King Hussein of Jordan had given to the project after meeting Tracy, then working on a charter yacht, three decades ago and learned about her dream to sail around the world.

SAILING WITH A MISSION

Princess Haya, who was 12 at the time and sponsored Maiden’s refit for this race, was able to explain to her children the importance of this project in raising funds that have empowered so many girls’ education projects around the world.

This was Maiden’s last sail. The 58ft Bruce Farr design, which has now completed four racing circumnavigations, is up for sale.

Despite 27,000 miles of hard sailing, she remains in fine fettle and looks just as good as the day she set out from Southampton last September. An ideal boat perhaps for the next Ocean Globe Race in 2027?