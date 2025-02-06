Hanse 360 first look: Award-winning design

The Hanse 360 won a European Yacht of the Year 2025 award and it's easy to see why, offering bags of volume in a 37 footer

Equally aimed at the 36ft cruising market, the Hanse 360 represents the very latest thinking in cruising yacht design, where volume is king and wide hulls and high topsides are used to create vast amounts of interior space.

What’s remarkable about these modern boats, however, at least in the moderate conditions in which most people will sail them, is that the extra beam and full- length hull chines result in a more powerful and better balanced sailing boat than the big-volume boat of 15 to 20 years ago.

The resulting shape features a flared bow just above the waterline, and soft chines aft, with a largely vertical topside punctuated by hull windows forward and amidships.

Geared around easy and enjoyable sailing, all lines are led aft to the helm, so the boat can be handled easily single-handed. The coachroof-mounted mainsheet and self-tacking jib help keep things simple, though both will need trimming from the twin winches aft.

Hanse have always prided themselves on a satisfying sail, so twin rudders connect to a single rudder – the wide bow stops it lifting clear and aerating – and a backstay means you have more control over sailshape and forestay tension than you would on a backstayless rig.

Below, there’s bags of room with a large galley to port, with a pantry fridge in the two-cabin version, a large heads with separate shower to starboard, and C-shaped seating to port. You can opt for an extra heads in the forward cabin, moving the island berth over to starboard side to make space. You can also opt for one or two double cabins aft.

The cockpit is a key feature, with a barbecue in the stern seat between the fold-down helm seats, which open to give access to the bathing platform.

This promises to be a comfortable and capable boat on which you can have fun on the water, then relax in style in your favourite anchorage.

Hanse 360 specifications

LOA: 11.32m/ 37ft 2in

HULL LENGTH: 10.60m / 34ft 9in

LWL: 10.29m / 33ft 9in

BEAM: 3.99m / 13ft 1in

DRAUGHT: 2.00m / 6ft 9in

SHOAL DRAUGHT: 1.65m / 5ft 5in)

SAIL AREA: 61m2 / 657 sq ft

DISPLACEMENT: 8,010kg / 17,659 lbs

PRICE: £195,900 sailaway price ex VAT

CONTACT: hanseyachts.co.uk

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.