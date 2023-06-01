First look: Swallow Yachts 32 – wood-epoxy 30 footer

Swallow Yachts have announced the Swallow Yachts 32, which will be the largest yacht in their lineup and will feature wood-epoxy construction

Small boat specialist Swallow Yachts is venturing above 30ft for a sailing boat for the first time with the new Swallow 32, and it’s also returning to its roots with wood-epoxy construction.

Aimed at sailors who may have owned larger yachts before but want to downsize, Swallow Yachts owner Matt Newland explained that he ‘wanted to build a boat that was fun and easy to sail, simple to maintain and had timeless looks with as low an environmental impact as possible.’

He believes that while there are plenty of boats on the market that would fulfill this brief, very few have lifting keels or are road-transportable.

As ever, Matt has applied his engineering expertise to create a pretty boat packed with innovative ideas and the potential for a lively performance. For example, the keel hinge is engineered above the waterline to eliminate electrolysis and avoid the possibility of leaks. Propulsion is from a petrol outboard (electric is also an option), which is housed in a low coaming at the aft end of the cockpit. When sailing the engine lifts up and ‘bomb doors’ ensure a smooth hull profile – a setup that is designed to reduce drag, weight and complexity. Through-hulls have been kept to a minimum, as have electrical and electronic systems, reducing cost and simplifying maintenance.

Though not a true launch-and-sail trailer sailer, a four-by-four will still be able to tow the 32 on her own trailer, as boat and trailer come in at under 3.5 tonnes, and within the 2.9m overhang limit.

The boat carries enough fixed lead ballast in the hull to make her self-righting from 90º while being sporty to sail, but water ballast tanks make the boat into a much more stable boat, able to stand up to a proper blow as well as reducing heel. Coupled with a keel-down draught of 2.8m, a fine entry at the bow and broad aft sections, this boat promises to be a good performer. You can sail with the lifting keel in any position for shoal waters, but lift it all the way and you’ve got a draught of just 40cm for creek crawling and drying out.

Newland has tried to draw lines that are timeless rather than trendy while a retractable bowsprit, backstayless carbon rig and square-top mainsail ensure she is right up there in terms of her contemporary design and latest tech.

The cockpit, designed to take non-sailing friends out in comfort, is a whopping 3.5m long from stern to just aft of the shrouds, where an offset companionway leads below to starboard of the keel case. Tiller steering and sheets come to the middle of the cockpit, with both main and self-tacking jibsheet being led to a single winch midships at the aft end of the cockpit table. This leaves both forward and aft ends of the cockpit clear of working lines. Cockpit benches continue to the stern, where the transom lowers to form a bathing platform.

Accommodation is comfortable for a weekend afloat (or lightweight cruising for a week or two). There’s a small galley at the foot of the companionway steps and an enclosed heads and shower compartment to port of the keel case.

Bench seats either side of a drop-leaf table in the saloon form extra berths, while there is a double V-berth in the forward cabin, and a small ‘child’s double’ tucked under the cockpit on starboard, aft of the galley.

Attention has also been given to reducing the 32’s environmental impact and end-of-life disposal. Deliberately classic styling aims to make the boat as timeless as possible.

The plywood construction is stiff and light with a much lower C02 footprint than fibreglass.

It is only epoxy-glass sheathed below the waterline where protection is needed, and the keel stub is epoxy composite, into which the lead ballast is moulded. Bio-resins have been used throughout and cork is used for the decking.

Swallow Yachts 32 specifications

LOA: 9.75m/32ft 0in

LWL: 9.13m/30ft 0in

Beam: 2.89m/9ft 5in

Draught (keel up/keel down): 0.4m-2.8m /1ft 4in-9ft 2in

Sail area: 46.5m2/500 sq ft

Lead ballast: 600kg/1,322 lb

Water ballast: 900kg/1,984 lb

Displacement inc water ballast: 3,200kg/7,054 lb

Displacement empty: 2,300kg/5,070 lb

Price: £154,000 ex VAT

Builder: www.swallowyachts.com

