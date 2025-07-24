Women in Marine event to focuss on ‘Imposter Syndrome’ at Southampton International Boat Show

The Women in Marine panel and networking event returns to the Southampton International Boat Show, providing women with the opportunity to advance their careers in the industry

On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, Women in Marine will be holding its annual panel and networking event at the Quarterdeck Bar & Restaurant, located at the Southampton International Boat Show. This year’s theme is ‘Diverse Talent in Action: Leadership, Representation and Career Progression in the Marine Industry’, with the panel focusing their debate on whether Imposter Syndrome is a real or learned experience.

The panel will examine how women in specialist roles are moulding the industry, tools for leadership growth, representation, and building confidence in business environments. Women in Marine emphasise that the panellists will share practical tips, adapting their advice to individual needs. The Imposter Syndrome section will offer audience members advice on how to recognise, reframe it, and move forward in the marine industry with confidence.

The event is free to attend for those with a Southampton International Boat Show ticket, but space is limited. You can register your interest by emailing womeninmarine@britishmarine.co.uk

The day will be hosted by Nicky Vaux, known to many as The Boat Princess and sponsored by DF Capital, LA Marine and Haven Knox-Johnston. Nicky Vaux is co-owner of Australia’s Empire Marinas Group, an international speaker, and an experienced marina operator. She will lead the discussion alongside other accomplished women on the panel, including a marine stuntwoman for Cameron Diaz, a naval commanding officer, and a managing director of a PR agency.

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, who are owners and operators of the Southampton International Boat Show, comments, “The conversations will be open, thought-provoking and empowering – and we hope everyone leaves with fresh ideas, renewed self-belief and valuable new connections. I encourage everyone, whatever their role or gender, to come along and be part of the conversation.”

The Women in Marine event details

Date: Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Time: 16:30 – 18:30

Location: Quarterdeck Bar & Restaurant, Southampton International Boat Show

Event Schedule:

16:30 – Doors open

16:45 – Panel discussion begins, followed by Q&A

17.40 – Introduction to Room to Read

17:45 – Networking, drinks and nibbles

18:30 – Event closes

Article continues below…

The Women in Marine panelists

Sarah Donohue – Marine Stuntwoman, Powerboat Champion, Conservationist, Speaker

Sarah has had a dynamic career so far, having been a former European powerboat champion, commercial diver, marine conservationist, motivational speaker, and stuntwoman. She recently doubled for Cameron Diaz in the Netflix’s movie ‘Back in Action’ and worked as a stunt specialist for 007-themed productions.

She also advocates for sustainability and youth education through her diplomas in marine biology and environmental outreach. As one of the few women Commissioners in the UIM (Union Internationale Motonautique), she serves as a role model for breaking stereotypes.

Captain Claire Thompson OBE – Commanding Officer, Aircraft Carrier – HMS Queen Elizabeth

Captain Claire Thompson OBE has commanded multiple vessels in the Royal Navy and deployed in critical missions internationally. She will bring her leadership experience, gained from working under pressure in deployment, motivating excellent results, and challenging the norms of traditionally male-dominated environments, to the panel.

Kate O’Sullivan – Joint Managing Director and Owner, ADPR

Leading the PR agency ADPR and a qualified Personal Performance Coach, Kate O’Sullivan will bring her expertise, learnt from a career spanning global corporations to start-ups, to the discussion. Southwest Business Insider named Kate in their ‘42 Under 42’ list of influential entrepreneurs, reflecting her skill in overseeing a diverse client portfolio.

As a business coach, she supports people in dreaming big and realising their holistic potential across their lives.

Claire Abraham – HR Officer, Navico Group (Brunswick Corporation)

Claire Abraham has over 20 years of experience working in marine operations and is focusing on channelling her passion for person-centred systems into HR at Navico Group, which belongs to the Brunswick Group. She co-leads Brunswick’s Women on Water (WoW) Employee Resource Group, which aims to foster a supportive culture for women throughout the company.

In 2022, Claire received the WoW Inspiration Ambassador Award for contributions to gender equity. As a mother of two daughters, Claire will bring her personal and professional experiences to discussions on inclusive opportunities in the marine sector.

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.