Linjett 36 first look: Nods to tradition for serious cruisers

Theo Stocker looks at the new Thirty-six-foot Linjett 36, which has a more enclosed cockpit than on many new boats, a feature serious cruisers will welcome.

When we sailed the Linjett 36’s big sister, the Linjett 39, last year, we thought she was a gorgeous cruising boat that would appeal to proper cruising sailors. With a more traditional hull shape, narrower waterline and seaworthy layout, she also sailed extremely well upwind in a blow.

As a Swedish boat, she also had the level of finish and craftsmanship that you would expect from a Scandinavian boat. Her little sister, the Linjett 36, is designed to be an evolution of those ideals, sitting between the 34 and the 39.

There are nods to modern ideas, such as the fixed bowsprit (a first for Linjett), twin wheels (though single rudder) and large hull windows, but she has staunchly resisted ultra-wide hull shapes, hull chines or wide open cockpits.

Instead the semi-enclosed cockpit with deep coamings and small sugar scoop stern, the narrower, rounded hull shapes, fine entry and slightly raked bow look a little old-fashioned. You’d be wrong in thinking that she isn’t a modern boat with real performance potential, however, as witnessed by a moderately deep bulb keel, high aspect ratio rudder, under deck headsail furler and the ability to set a code zero or asymmetric.

It’s just that she’s aimed at sailors who want to be able to make progress to windward under sail even when it’s rough, and who care about how the boat handles at sea.

To that end, she is probably more of a northern Europe and Baltic kind of boat, rather than a Med boat, as there are no vast sunpads anywhere.

Sensible features, such as the coachroof-mounted mainsheet traveller and self- tacking jib, will make the boat safe and easy to handle. Down below, priority has been given to functionality for moving in and out of bunks and around the galley and heads rather than big open spaces or maximising berths.

While all of this will come at a bit of a price, there’s probably less of a difference to more common production brands thanks to the high level of standard spec.

This is a boat I’m looking forward to sailing, hopefully when some arrive in the UK next year.

Linjett 36 Specifications:

– LOA 11m/ 36ft 1in

– Beam: 3.66m / 12ft 0in

– Draught: 1.95m / 6ft 5in

– DISP 6,800kg / 14,991 lbs

– Fuel 150L / 33 Gal

– Water 300L / 66 Gal

– Price Base boat: 4,095,000 SEK Ex VAT (ca. £293,600)

– Sailaway: 4,350,000 SEK EX vat Sail away (ca. £311,900)

– Contact details: www.linjett.se

