Terms and conditions Yachting Monthly competitions

Terms & Conditions

By taking part, you agree to be bound by these terms and the Competition Rules: https://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/.

Late or incomplete entries, or entries which do not comply with the entry requirements, will be disqualified. Entries are limited to one per individual.

Open to anyone aged 16 and over, except employees of Yachting Monthly, Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and or the competition (“Sponsor”).

Entrants aged under 18 represent and warrant that a parent/guardian has consented to the entry and to these terms.

The winner will be selected by the judging panel in its sole discretion from all entries validly submitted.

Entries will be judged on the quality of writing and how the story informs, educates and inspires on the issues of climate change and biodiversity.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

In the event that a public presentation will be made for the award, the winner will be notified by email at least 1 week prior to the award presentation.

Juniors / 15 and under

Yachting Monthly occasionally runs competitions to young people aged 15 and younger. If the competition is open to entrants younger than 16, then we may ask for confirmation that your parent and/or guardian is happy for you to enter the competition. In some instances we will ask that your parent and/or guardian enters the competition on your behalf.

Details of how to enter, the prizes, the duration of the competition and any specific competition rules are included in our competition brief. If you are entering a skills competition, our judging criteria and the identity of the judging panel will be provided in the competition brief.

Eligibility & entry

Unless otherwise stated, competitions are open to residents of the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. Competitions are not open to employees of Yachting Monthly, Future Publishing Ltd and its group of companies (“Future”), or any sponsor. Entries must be the original work of the creator/owner and submitted by the creator or their parent/legal guardian. Entries are limited to one per person regardless of the form of entry, unless otherwise stated. Future may ask for proof of age and confirmation of permission from the entrant’s legal guardian/parent. No responsibility can be accepted for entries that have been lost or damaged in transit. Proof of emailing will not be accepted as proof of delivery of an email and no responsibility can be accepted for any technical failure. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. Yachting Monthly will not enter into any correspondence.

You also warrant that your entry is entirely your own work and will not infringe any third party intellectual property rights, and that Future shall have no liability as a result of any actual or threatened claim that your entry infringes third party intellectual property rights.

Prizes & notification

Future and Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any prize with an alternative prize of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Unless otherwise stated, the winner(s) will be notified by Future by email/telephone within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK and/or Republic of Ireland delivery address (if relevant). If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be chosen. For prize draws, winner(s) are chosen in a random draw. For skills competitions, winner(s) are chosen in accordance with the stated judging criteria.

For skills competitions, the judges’ decision is final and it is a condition of entry to any competition that the entrant agrees to be bound by these rules, and that the decisions of the Editor and judges on any matter whatsoever arising out of or connected with the competition are final.

Use of your data and media activity

Yachting Monthly will not share your personal details with third parties.Yachting Monthly will only use personal details to contact the competition winners and to arrange delivery of your competition prize. Further details about how we manage the data you provide can be found at futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.

By entering the Competition and submitting your entry, you hereby grant Yachting Monthly and any sponsors or media partners, a non-exclusive, irrevocable licence to use your entry (including any drawings, images or other material) for any purpose connected with the Competition, including (but not limited to), promoting the Competition within printed and online media, publication in other magazines or print media which Yachting Monthly, sponsor and media partner may produce, use in press, promotional and marketing materials, event exhibitions, social media networks and for the promotion of any future competition in both print and online media. In the context of the above, Yachting Monthly and any sponsors or media partners reserve the right to make minor edits to the entry for publication purposes e.g. resizing or cropping an image. In doing so they will maintain the entrant’s copyright and will not manipulate the entry out of recognition.

Yachting Monthly or its sponsors or media partners will never publish your contact details and will only include your name alongside your entry, where relevant.

The winner(s) may be asked to partake in media activity relating to the competition. The winning entries may be published Yachting Monthly magazine and on Yachting Monthly and/or competition’s sponsor website and on social media, and by entering the competition all entrants give permission for their entry to be published online. Copyright of the entry (as applicable) remains with the entrant. Entries cannot be returned to senders. If the winning skills competition entry features a sensitive subject matter, it may not be reproduced in the Yachting Monthly magazine or website, at the editorial team’s discretion.

By taking part in any competition, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the general competition rules at Future Plc: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.