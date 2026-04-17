Two more marinas join the Premier Marinas network, closing South Coast gap

Premier Marinas have taken Weymouth and Portland Marinas under its wing, creating a wider cruising network across the South Coast

Weymouth and Portland Marinas have been integrated into the Premier Marinas South Coast network, extending the reach of its full-service marina group along the UK’s southern coastline.

The update sees both Weymouth and Portland Marinas join the network this March. The move marks the latest step in the company’s strategy to integrate the recently acquired boatfolk sites and close the coastal cruising gap along the south coast. The result is a broader cruising network for berth holders to explore through the Premier Advantage scheme, which offers members 42 free visitor nights at partner locations.

Andrew Lewis, Sales & Marketing Director at Premier Marinas, says: “Weymouth and Portland are the third and fourth marinas to join our pre-season integration programme which is creating a network of 16 South Coast destinations for our berth holders.

“We’ve been hugely encouraged by the positive response from the teams and berth holders at Haslar and East Cowes (who were the first two marinas to join the network), and I’m confident Weymouth and Portland will experience the same smooth transition and strong engagement.

“This move creates a new opportunity for our customers to base themselves in Dorset for the first time, and it also addresses the long-standing demand for additional stop-off options between our Solent and West Country marinas – both of which we are delighted to deliver for our berth holders.

“Strategically, these marinas play a key role in expanding our network of amazing destinations. The South Coast has one of the UK’s highest concentrations of boaters and reducing the distance our berth holders need to travel to access a key element of their Premier Advantage benefits strengthens our offering in a highly competitive market.

“For years, customers have moved between Premier Marinas and boatfolk locations to connect the coastline between the Solent in the East and Noss on Dart and Falmouth Marinas in the West. Now they can enjoy those same destinations as one network, without incurring additional visitor berthing fees.”

“As with the marinas that have already transitioned, we will continue to deliver a schedule of local events and activities, ensuring customers and the wider community can enjoy their marina just as they always have.”

Rupert Vereker, berth holder at Premier Chichester Marina, shares: “Having spent our first summer sailing holiday at Chichester last year, we explored as far as Weymouth and enjoyed the hospitality of the boatfolk team. This gave us the opportunity to enjoy the delights of the seaside town, and then the Jurassic coast on the way back. This is super exciting and timely integration for us as we plan our next holiday which will be to explore the Torbay and Dart coastlines.

“The ability to also have Portland in the Premier family will give us the perfect stop off to prepare for our first rounding of Portland Bill and all the trepidation it brings!”

Berth holders at Portland and Weymouth Marinas will benefit from the Premier Advantage rewards and benefits programme. The marina teams are on hand to ensure customers take full advantage of their new entitlements, from complimentary visitor stays across the Premier network to preferential fuel rates.

The MyPremier app and online portal also offer easy-to-use tools, helping berth holders, manage destination bookings and make the most of their time afloat with ease and confidence.

Richard Tremlett, berth holder at Premier Gosport Marina, adds: “I’ve always appreciated the Premier Advantage visitor berthing scheme and the access it provides to beautiful locations like Noss on Dart. The newly acquired Weymouth Marina and Portland Marina bridge the gap perfectly.”

Situated on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, Portland and Weymouth Marinas provide direct access to some of the South Coast’s most renowned cruising waters, from sheltered harbour sailing to open Channel passages. Together they offer modern, fully serviced berths with power and water, secure gated access, ample parking and comprehensive boatyard support.

With on-site marine services and a wide choice of nearby shops, restaurants and transport connections, both marinas combine practical convenience with an ideal base for coastal cruising and longer offshore adventures.

For more information or to enquire about berthing at Portland and Weymouth Marinas or across the Premier Marinas network, visit www.premiermarinas.com.

About Premier Marinas

Premier Marinas is the owner and operator of locations on the South Coast including Sovereign Harbour (Eastbourne), Brighton, Chichester, Southsea, Port Solent, Trafalgar Wharf (Portsmouth Harbour), Gosport, Haslar and East Cowes (both previously Boatfolk), Swanwick and Universal marinas on the Hamble, Noss on Dart, and Falmouth.

In September 2025, Premier Marinas completed the acquisition of Boatfolk, which operated a portfolio of 11 UK locations, including Bangor, Conwy, Deacons, East Cowes, Haslar, Penarth, Portishead, Portland, Rhu, Royal Quays and Weymouth.

Premier strives to be the finest marina operator in the UK, providing first-class wet and dry stack berthing facilities, quality full-service boatyards and exceptional service.

Premier Marinas is wholly owned by Wellcome Trust, a global charitable foundation that exists to help everyone benefit from science’s potential to improve health and save lives. Wellcome has a diversified investment portfolio, aiming to spend around £1 billion a year supporting scientists and researchers in biomedicine, humanities and social sciences, public engagement and education. Premier Marinas transfers all residual profits to Wellcome Trust each year via Gift Aid.