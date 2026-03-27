Henri-Lloyd Redefines Waterproof Protection

Having the highest quality, professional-level protection makes sense when it comes to wet weather gear, wherever you sail and whatever weather you face

Okay, so you might not be about to face down a Southern Ocean storm, and the prospect of professional quality foul-weather gear that offers survival-grade performance might seem extreme for a cruise in the Hebrides or a hop across the Channel. But Henri-Lloyd’s new Ocean Pro waterproofs have redefined what you can expect from top-end marine clothing in a way that will transform your sailing, however far you’re going.

Before we get into the detail, it’s worth looking at the difference new technology makes.

Lightweight fabrics offer more protection than the much heavier and bulky fabrics of a few years ago. They’re flexible and stretchy too, so clothing is more comfortable and less tiring to wear for long periods. Combining tough but environmentally friendly Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish with breathability means outer garments are lighter, will dry out faster, and work better with insulating and base layers. Ocean Pro enables sailors to carry less weight on board and will become the go-to choice no matter what the conditions. And Ocean Pro are also the most environmentally responsible garments HenriLloyd has ever produced.

The Fabric

Made from a revolutionary four-layer membrane fabric, with 100% recycled Polyamide-face fabric and backing, water is kept out with a microporous and hydrophilic membrane that is PFOA- and PFC-free, while the water-repellent coating meets professional C0 performance while being entirely PFC-free. The Ocean Pro fabric stretches four ways, and the jackets are designed so the back panel is cut on the bias (diagonally) to increase the amount of stretch without using extra fabric to give freedom of movement.

The details

The Ocean Pro waterproofs are 18% lighter versus leading competitor products, which makes them easier to pack and travel with. Details include heavy-duty Aquaguard zips, stretch Cordura reinforcement on the knees and seat, with a 2mm layer of flexible padding built into the knee area, to protect you when kneeling on deck. A removable neoprene skirt stops spray and wind going up your jacket, while the face guard is removable. The hood includes the Optivision sides, so having the hood up doesn’t reduce your peripheral vision.

The options

Ocean Pro jackets and salopettes come in men’s and women’s fit. For women, the salopettes feature a zip-closed drop seat – a big improvement in terms of easy access when nature calls, eliminating the need to remove upper layers or safety equipment, and like the men’s version, both feature a conventional front zip. An industry-first is the fully waterproof and breathable smock, which has full seals around the waist, neck and cuffs, but with a front zip, enabling easy access without having to pull it on over your head. In short, Ocean Pro are going to be some of the most practical, comfortable, and usable waterproofs you might ever buy, and you can do so safe in the knowledge that they will last, keep you safe, warm and dry, and are one of the best environmental choices you could make when it comes to waterproofs.

Technical Specs

Fabric: 100% recycled 4-layer Hybrid Membrane Stretch

Weight: Men’s offshore jacket, size L 1.37kg, Women’s size M 1.30kg

Waterproof: 35,000mm

Breathable: 14,000mm

Eco: C0 DWR coating, double PFC-free, and fully PFOA-free

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