Cape Horners reflect on their epic adventures at their annual dinner

Breaking bread with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Skip Novak and Jean-Luc Van Den Heede? Then you’d better be a good listener. Dick Durham is all ears at the annual Cape Horners’ dinner.



There is not a sailor in the world who does not recognise the craggy, conical peak of Cape Horn. It is, like it or not, the ultimate sailing goal, the siren of all nautical aspiration, the rubicon, once crossed, that bestows sailing spurs upon the voyager. Cape Horn’s lure haunts everyone from the man in the creek to the ocean voyager.

And yet more people – many more – have ascended Mount Everest (11,996) than doubled Cape Horn (2,319). Of the Cape Horners, 1,975 were crews, only 194 were solo non-stop circumnavigators, and the remaining 150 sailed round with stops.

Not a single sailor who has rounded Cape Horn ever forgets it, and it is the most human of desires to want to share it with others. It is for this reason that the International Association of Cape Horners (IACH) was founded in 1957.

It was created as an associate body of the French Amicale Internationale des Capitaines au Long Cours Cap Horniers, founded two decades earlier in St Malo. Since then, sailors from all over the world have joined forces to share experiences of those who’ve been there and to enlist adventurous Cape Horners into a Hall of Fame based in Les Sables d’Olonne.

This year, French ocean legend Jean-Luc Van Den Heede, Vice-President of IACH, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dinner in Portsmouth. He was the first person to receive this prestigious award.

Jean-Luc has rounded the Southern Ocean landmark a record 12 times during his decades-long sailing career – six times solo eastabout, four times solo westabout, once as part of a two-man delivery crew and once while cruising in 2014.

He still holds the world record for the fastest solo westabout circumnavigation of the world, which he completed in 122 days, 14 hours, 3 minutes and 49 seconds.

‘Cape Horn is not pretty, it’s just the end of the 40s and the 50s,’ said the former maths teacher, who has sailed round the Horn, with, variously, a dislodged keel, a dismasting and a jury rig of which we were shown some hairy video footage taken from a helicopter crew which flew so low, ‘the crew got their feet wet.’

The IACH also helps promote the Vendée Globe and has joined forces with the Golden Globe Race – partnering the 2022 edition – which is the non-stop, solo, round-the-world race, first established in 1968-69 in which nine sailors entered.

‘And only one finished, me,’ said Sir Robin, President of the IACH, as he took to the stage at the Royal Maritime Club in Portsmouth for the dinner, with over 160 Cape Horners in attendance, the largest number in the association’s history.

‘It is the most feared cape,’ said Sir Robin, ‘where it blows a full gale most days, a storm the rest, and a hurricane once a month. It is a very special achievement, not just sailing round it but getting down there to do it and back again.’

Since 1616 more than 800 ships have foundered off Cape Horn with the loss of 10,000 lives, he continued, drowned in 20 to 30m waves which roll on regardless and where sailors would pierce their left ear with a gold ring – normally the windward lobe while rounding the Horn – to pay for a Christian burial in case their corpse made landfall.

Sir Robin explained why it is so rare to see a close-up photo of Cape Horn. ‘In case the wind goes south, then it’s a lee shore. Always give it, and all headlands, a wide berth. Never put the vessel in danger.’

Skip Novak was asked to donate something for the Hall of Fame exhibits and offered a huge, smooth ‘beach stone’, which he called the ‘Memory Stone’ taken from the shores of Cape Horn when he visited the lighthouse there aboard his yacht Pelagic in 1988. He had first sailed round the Horn a decade earlier.

Bursaries to enable adventurous souls to round Cape Horn are being set up by the IACH. Two pilot programmes for adult volunteer youth carers have already been carried out.

Cape Horn Hall of Fame

Willem Schouten (1567-1625), Netherlands

Jacob Le Maire (1585-1616), Belgium

Vice Admiral Robert Fitzroy (1805-1865), UK

Capt. Vern Verner Björkfelt (1900-1982), Finland

Capt. Thomas Carter (T.C) Fearon (1813-1869), USA

Capt. Adolph Hauth, Germany

Capt. Louis Allaire (1880-1949), France

Alan Villiers (1903-1982), Australia

Vito Dumas (1900-1965), Argentina

Marcel Bardiaux (1910- 2000), France

Sir Francis Chichester (1901-1972), UK

Sir Alec Rose (1908-1991), UK

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston (1939-), UK

Bernard Moitessier (1925-1994), France

Sir Chay Blyth (1940-), UK

Ramon Carlin (1923-2016), Mexico

Éric Tabarly (1931-1998), France

Cornelis van Rietschoten (1926-2013), Netherlands

Dame Naomi James (1949-), NZ

Kay Cottee (1954-), Australia

Jon Sanders (1939-), Australia

Philippe Jeantot (1952-), France

Titouan Lamazou (1955-), France

Sir Peter Blake (1948-2001), New Zealand

Dilip Donde (1967-), India

Stan Honey (1955-), USA

Dee Caffari (1973-), UK

Jean-Luc Van Den Heede (1945-), France

Dame Ellen MacArthur (1976 -), UK

Grant Dalton (1957-), NZ

Skip Novak (1952-), USA

Jeanne Socrates (1942-), UK

Franck Cammas (1972-), France

Michel Desjoyeaux ( 1965-), France

Loïck Peyron (1959-), France

Jean Le Cam (1959-), France

Dr Roger Nilson (1949-), Sweden

Francis Joyon (1956-), France

Andrew Cape (1962-), Australia

Mike Golding OBE (1960-), UK

