James Stevens considers a problem sent in by a Yachting Monthly reader who asks whether they should cross an ocean with this skipper?

Bob has just completed his degree, he is a keen dinghy racing helm who has always dreamed of crossing the Atlantic on a yacht before he settles down to a full-time job.

He has advertised online and arranged to meet a yacht owner who needs crew for an ocean passage and has suggested an introductory sail from the marina.

Jack, the owner, explains that he is a highly experienced sailor, with several transatlantics under his belt and his yacht, which although ageing, is solid and well built. He has faced countless storms and knows many famous offshore sailors. Jack has no yachting qualifications.

He says he has learnt sailing through the school of hard knocks and the University of Life. It is a windless day so Jack suggests they motor around the bay for a couple of hours.

The boat seems OK but it is more untidy than Bob expected and there is a smell of bilge and diesel below. Jack shouted at Bob on the foredeck while they were manoeuvring and also when another yacht was trying to exit the marina at the same time. The movements he used on the tiller seemed quite jerky and he used quite a lot of power to leave and return to his berth.

Bob is very keen to undertake this voyage and adventure and thinks he could get on with Jack and his boat, especially if there were other crew members on board.

Nothing went wrong on the short trip out with Jack, but Bob has a slightly uneasy feeling about it. Should he go?

Would you cross an ocean with this skipper?

No. My experience is that if you have an uneasy feeling about a skipper there is usually trouble ahead.

The unease is because the skipper is not really in charge of the yacht. This is most obvious when manoeuvring in a confined space, when close to hazards and near other vessels.

Even the most inexperienced crew can pick up the warning signals and tension on board that indicates the skipper lacks competence. Conversely, skilful skippers will have a relaxed, happy crew.

Most yacht skippers are honest about their experience or lack of it, but as with any activity there are a few who overinflate their ability and knowledge. Really experienced ocean skippers rarely boast about it and nearly all have taken training. If they are professional they must be qualified.

Skippers who regularly sail across oceans will usually have plenty of coastal and inshore experience also and will be relaxed about handling a yacht in confined spaces such as a marina.

A better option for Bob would be to contact an agency which can place crews or sign up to a skippers and crews list at a yacht club. It is essential to sail with and get to know the skipper before setting off on a long trip, and to find out why a previous crew left.

The crew must of course pull their weight and have enough endurance for a long passage. The happiest yachts are where everyone does their bit – plus a bit more.

