James Stevens considers a problem sent in by a Yachting Monthly reader who asks What to do with difficult crew mid Atlantic?

Jim is regretting taking on Ed as crew on a transatlantic voyage. Bellatrix is a sturdy 13m production GRP yacht in good condition with all the recommended safety gear for ocean sailing. Jim, who is well qualified and experienced, sailed from the UK to the Canary Islands with four crew who all got on well. Unfortunately one of them had to fly back for family reasons.

Jim knew he could continue the passage to Antigua with three crew, but four would be better. Ed met Jim when he was walking past Bellatrix on the pontoon. He struck up a conversation with Jim, complemented him on his yacht and explained that he was a highly experienced yacht crew looking for a berth to the West Indies.

Jim invited him on board to meet the crew who while not enthusiastic about a new crew member thought they could probably get on with him. Jim therefore agreed to take him on the passage.

One week into the three-week voyage he knew it was a mistake. Trouble started when Ed said he was a highly skilled yachtsman who therefore did not do menial tasks such as wash up or clean the heads. He argued with Jim about how he ran the boat, how to pole out a headsail, and questioned Jim’s navigation.

Unsurprisingly the rest of the crew have become increasingly annoyed with Ed and said to Jim he ought to confront the problem. What would you do?

If the yacht was close to land Jim could drop Ed off at the nearest port. A third of the way across the Atlantic there is realistically no turning back against the trade winds.

There is a strong temptation to rip into Ed and vent a week’s frustration by giving him a serious rollocking. Unfortunately that is not going to help improve the life on board for the next two weeks.

Probably the best strategy is to talk to Ed, preferably with another one of the crew and explain what the problem is. This is much harder than it sounds because Ed clearly has no idea of the tension he’s created.

It’s a difficult conversation: ‘As an experienced yachtsman I’m sure you understand that the skipper is in charge and everyone has to share the tasks. I’m sure you don’t mean to cause friction and you want to be part of the team but you are coming across to the other crew members as abrasive and difficult.’

Having another crew member present supports Jim’s comments without the whole crew ganging up. Jim then needs to give examples of Ed’s behaviour. He also needs to explain how Ed could improve, in other words give him a way out of the problem.

In hindsight Jim knows that skippers need to take care when taking on dock walkers. Finding out how Ed had got to the Canaries and if by yacht, why he left, would have been helpful.

