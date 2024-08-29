How to deal with an unwell member of your crew

James Stevens considers a problem sent in by a Yachting Monthly reader who asks how to deal with an unwell crew member

Gerry is regretting taking three novice crew across the North Sea. They are on board Bellatrix, a 12m standard production yacht. They started from Stavanger in Norway and are on passage to Hartlepool – a total distance of 350 miles. They are about half way there with 170 miles to go.

Gerry would have preferred to give his inexperienced crew a short shakedown passage before the long trip, but a favourable easterly forecast for two days persuaded him to set off as soon as everyone was on board.

They have made excellent progress; in just over 24 hours they have averaged about 7 knots on a broad reach and are now sailing past some of the numerous oil and gas rigs.

However, the quick passage has come at a cost; all three crew were seasick for most of the first day, so Gerry was sailing almost single handed. Now, on the second day, two of the crew are well enough to be of some use but Tim has remained in his bunk, bucket by his side.

Gerry is worried about Tim; he has not had any food since they left. He looks weak and very pale, and has hardly drunk anything, in spite of Gerry’s encouragement.

Gerry is considering his options. The nearest port is Peterhead in Scotland, 135 miles away, on a dead run. The ports in Denmark, Germany, Holland and Belgium are all more than 200 miles away. What would you do?

How to deal with an unwell crew member

There is no single answer to this problem; it depends whether Tim gets worse.

If he can be persuaded to drink water, or preferably an isotonic sports drink and keep it down, he should hydrate enough to reach Hartlepool, and he may even become more active. He will have an unpleasant trip but should recover quickly from his seasickness once the yacht is in harbour.

Altering course to Peterhead, while closer, will put the yacht on a run, a slower point of sail with a more uncomfortable motion. There is also the danger of an accidental gybe with a weak novice crew, even with an effective autopilot.

My view is that Gerry should continue towards Hartlepool and keep a careful watch on Tim. If he deteriorates it is time to seek advice from the Coastguard. Bellatrix is out of range of the coastguard VHF but a Pan Pan call should be picked up by one of the many vessels or rigs in the North Sea. The information can then be passed on to the Coastguard.

If Tim gets worse and becomes unconscious, he is in grave and imminent danger and a Mayday call is justified.

Bellatrix is just inside the UK Search and Rescue area of about 200 miles so Tim is within reach of rescue from the UK.

Fortunately this problem is fairly unusual because most people who undertake long trips have discovered whether they are susceptible to suffering from seasickness before they set out. Also, coastal and cross-Channel passages usually involve staying within about six hours of shelter.

