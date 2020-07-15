The ‘mini superyacht’: meet the Najad 395 AC

Brand new from the lead keel up, Najad's new 395 and her centre-cockpit sister are billed as 'mini superyachts'. At 40ft, do they live up to the promise? Graham Snook finds out

The Najad 395 AC is the Swedish boatyard’s first all-new boat for some time, but not the first to offer both aft cockpit and centre cockpit on the same hull.

There have been revamps of models with the changes of the company’s ownership, but the eagerly awaited 395 is not only new from her lead keel up, she’s the first Najad designed by Farr Yacht Design with a Ken Freivokh Design interior.

Both these design companies have a vast portfolio of work from the superyacht market – one reason that she’s touted as a ‘mini-superyacht’.

The moniker has much to back it up, though, on the interior especially.

Few production yachts have as many styling details, carried off as well as they have on the 395.

Of course this detailing and workmanship doesn’t come cheap, even if she is voluminous for her length.

Performance

Sunshine easing its way though the hull windows and 9-14 knots of breeze rocking the boat woke me on the day of the test sail; better than the 20-30 knots the day before.

On the wind she’ll point to around 28-30º, but she was more comfortable, and sailed faster, a little freer.

She was soon making speeds of 6-7 knots, and was feeling more alive.

She has a regal air to her, and feels solid and graceful – rather than large and lumbering.

She carries her way though tacks the reassuring way that moderate displacement yachts do.

I was worried how she would feel, given her 1.32m (4ft 4in) high topsides and raised cockpit, but you still feel like you’re in the boat rather than sailing on her.

Close-hauled out into the less-sheltered waters – where a swell was running from the wind the day before – she handled it with ease and gave a wonderfully comfy ride; her rounded forward sections cushioning the way ahead.

Bearing away and easing sheets, she picked up her skirt and jogged along nicely.

Speed and comfort don’t make good bedfellows, but she showed respectable figures while retaining her grace and composure throughout.

Her 80hp engine made 7.1 knots at 1800rpm – 57hp is standard.

The Test Verdict

For a 40ft yacht she costs a lot.

Now, that’s not to say she’s expensive; you get well specced and beautifully crafted yacht for your money; I struggled to find anywhere onboard where I could see quality had been compromised in favour of cost.

Not even her displacement has been compromised at 12,400kg, she’s 800kg heavier than the substantial Sirius 40DS, no lightweight herself, and almost 1.5 tonnes heavier than the centre cockpit Hallberg Rassy 40MKII – compare that to 8,200kg of an equivalent size Bavaria and it’s easy to see she’s been built to be a comfortable home from home without compromise.

Her displacement gives her a wonderfully solid feel on the water, with no creeks or groans as she marches on.

She looks in proportion and purposeful – a surprise given the high topsides; she dwarfs many yachts and looked like a magpie compared to the other chicks in the Najad nest.

Would she suit you and your crew?

If you’re a couple that want to sail far an wide, with the odd occasional guests, I’d forego this layout and go for the single aft cabin and all the extra deck stowage that come with it.

This layout works more for an occasional offshore cruiser with more regular guests.

The Najad 395 AC is a wonderfully built boat that has a commanding feel on the water, few boats can compare.

If you’re after a centre cockpit version with a large owners aft cabin this is an option too.

She can be all things to those who can afford her.

There are few production cruisers that can compete with the workmanship and overall quality of Najad; every aspect of her feels solid, from the door handles to the reading lights she oozes the refined opulence and quality, she’s has a tastefully a modern style about her built with traditional values.

In this cost-saving world quality is usually the first casualty, thankfully there are still companies where the quality of the product comes first.

Facts and Figures

Price as tested: 559,080 inc VAT

LOA: 11.99m (39ft 4in)

Hull Length: 11.99m (39ft 4in)

LWL: 10.98m m (36ft)

Beam: 4.0m (13ft 1in)

Draught: 2.1m (6ft 11in)

Displacement: 12,400kg (27,337 lb)

Ballast: 4,400kg (9,700 lb)

Ballast ratio: 35.5%

Displacement / Length: 261.2

Sail area: 89m2 (958 sq ft)

SA/D ratio: 16.9

Diesel: 370 litres (81.4 gal)

Water: 370 litres (81.4 gal)

Engine: 57hp

Transmission: Saildrive

RCD category: A

Designer: Farr Yacht Design

Builder: Sail Yard

Tel: +46 705 55 21 16

Website: www.najad.se

This review first appeared in our September 2018 issue. Back copies can be found at www.mags-uk.com