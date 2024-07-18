Grand Soleil 42LC review: a serious boat for serious cruisers

Performance pedigree and Italian panache certainly make for stylish boats, but how do they translate into a serious cruising boat? Theo Stocker tests the Grand Soleil 42LC

Light winds may not make for the most exciting boat test images, especially when it’s chilly, the sky is grey and it’s threatening to rain, which was the weather we were dealt for our test of the Grand Soleil 42LC.

There is still a surprising amount you can tell about a boat in light airs, however. A sluggish, heavy boat won’t go anywhere until there’s a decent Force 4, while a lightweight racer will be up and off in a mere zephyr, before terrifying your nervous crew once the breeze kicks in.

The wind speed at which a cruising boats starts sailing is a good indicator of where she sits on that spectrum. Time would tell how this boat fared.

The 42LC is not exactly a new boat; the model was launched at the 2020 Düsseldorf boat show, a few short weeks before we were all plunged into the depths of Covid lockdowns. We didn’t manage to make the stars align until the first boat in the UK passed to her current owner. The fact that the boat is three years old but still looks factory-fresh suggests that she is well-built and well able to withstand the average knocks and bumps of the cruising life.

Nor is cruising Grand Soleil’s heartland. The Italian yard is better known for lightweight, sporty and extremely elegant performance cruisers between 40ft-80ft, unashamedly designed for the Mediterranean. Sleek coachroofs, flared transoms and more than a little Italian panache make them instantly recognisable, both on the race course, where they have found plenty of success, and elegantly bobbing in the most fashionable of harbours.

While many of the older models have gone on to become great second-hand cruising boats with a decent turn of speed, it was just a decade ago in 2015 that Grand Soleil launched its first 46 Long Cruise. The range has now grown to include boats as large as 72ft. The Grand Soleil 42LC joins as the baby of the family, designed, as the others are, by Marco Lostuzzi.

Visually, the Grand Soleil family resemblance is still there – sharp, high bows, sweeping down past a low coachroof to the flared topsides at the stern, above a pinched-in waterline, just as with the Performance boats. The difference is all in the volume – the soft chines aft come down a lot closer to the water, the topsides now tower above the pontoon (you’ll need a fender step if you’re boarding midships) and the waterline has spread outwards.

Look up, and there’s a more modest rig – our test boat was fitted with the self-tacking jib and a furling mainsail, and although a carbon bowsprit adds nearly a metre to the boat’s length, it’s a fraction of the huge sprits on the Performance boats. Sadly, we didn’t have a Code Zero or gennaker for the test sail. Below the waterline, things have mellowed too – the bow knuckle still floats sportily just above the water, but the forefoot is deeper and there’s more hull rocker, promising a more forgiving sail.

Looking at the polars, and we’ll have to rely on those for the boat’s strong wind capability for this review, it certainly looks like the 42LC will start to leave her stern wave behind for anyone bold enough to set an asymmetric spinnaker in the high teens and early 20s – speeds of 9-10 knots should be achievable, though most will be happy with reaching at 8-9 knots without pushing too hard.

The teeth of a zephyr

Motoring serenely down the Hamble river, out to a not-quite-glassy Southampton Water, the Volvo D2-50 manages 6.5 knots at just 2,000rpm, and maxes out at 7.7 knots at 2,800rpm; 7 knots at 2,300rpm should be a pretty efficient way of motoring from A to B. With a bit of tide under us and the sails sheeted home, we were soon making 4 knots boat speed into little more than 5 knots of true wind with 7-8 knots across the deck.

Another knot or two of breeze and we were at 4.6 knots. Then came the strong stuff; 8 knots of true wind gave us 11-13 knots apparent and we were slicing serenely along at 5.5 knots. I reckon with an overlapping headsail, a battened main with a bit more roach and a scrubbed hull we’d have had another half knot or more, easily.

The polars agree that you’ll be up above 6.5 knots as soon as you’ve got 10-12 knots true. The extra breeze will help with pointing too – while we were sailing at around 35º apparent and tacking through 100º true, once the sails and keel are working properly you’ll get a few extra degrees of height. A less slippery hull would be slower off the mark and less keen to point.

Easy to handle

This also translates into a boat that is easily handled. Twin wheels link to a single deep rudder abaft a deep L-shaped keel, and this boat had the standard 2.25m keel (a slightly heavier 1.9m ‘shoal’ keel is an option). Although we couldn’t get everything loaded up in the light airs, the helm felt light and taut, and the boat answered the wheel quickly, even at slow speeds.

Singlehanding wouldn’t be an issue, with all lines led aft under the coamings to clutches, served by a pair of winches each side, the outboard one being powered. There’s still just enough space forward of the wheel for crew to handle the lines and a rope bin beneath the aft end of the cockpit benches.

With no instrument repeaters or lines forward, the danger is that your crew get bored before they get overwhelmed. They will, however, be able to sit back against the sloping coachroof bulkhead under the shelter of the large sprayhood, which sets from the cockpit arch. It is taller than many sprayhoods, so you look forward through rather than over it, but it performs its job admirably.

The arch also secures the mainsheet; given the potential dangers posed by mainsheets in the cockpit, having this completely clear felt incredibly safe.

It may offer less sail control than an aft mainsheet (a padeye in the cockpit sole aft of the table is an option), but it sets much further aft than the usual solution of a bridle forward of the companionway, and pulls the boom towards the centreline, rather than down to cockpit sole, leaving the kicking strap and adjustable backstay to handle mainsail twist. With a self-tacking jib, in-mast furling main and powered winches, setting sail, tacking, gybing, and stowing sail is simple, with minimal line-handling.

Controls for the bow thruster, anchor windlass and hydraulic bathing platform are all to hand, all of which can be operated by remote if you’re away from the wheel. While the latter of these may sound like overkill, a remote-controlled bathing platform has the advantage that it can be raised as you leave the boat by dinghy, then lowered again when you return to the boat – clever! The thruster and single rudder make handling under power straightforward.

Side decks are wide and clear thanks to the split chainplates for cap and lower shrouds, leading to an extensive foredeck, where there’s a recess in the coachroof for sunpad cushions. In a blow, getting to the bow might feel a little exposed across this open space, but the moulded toe rails here should help. Not that you’ll need to, given that the below-deck jib furler and any furling offwind sails can be managed from the cockpit.

Our test boat had an impressive collection of fenders, for which, amazingly, space could be found in the bow locker, the aft section of which is watertight stowage space, plus a draining gas locker, while the forward portion houses the anchor windlass with a decent hull-depth drop for the chain.

Stowage aft is provided in the generous lazarette between the wheels, with a bin for the liferaft accessed via the bathing platform. Given this is hydraulic, you’d need to manually override to get to the liferaft in the event of a power failure. There are no lockers below the cockpit seats, giving more headroom to the aft cabins.

In this two-cabin version, there is still a large locker port side aft (aft of the galley), but it is only accessible via the starboard aft cabin, marginally reducing its usefulness, though no doubt a good space for spare linen, folding bikes and infrequently used spares. The large cockpit table also includes a deep bin with more than enough space for snacks, drinks and binoculars.

In it for the long haul

The Long Cruise name suggests that this isn’t just a boat for weekend afloat here or there, but for proper, long-term cruising, and as I headed below I was struck by how many details Grand Soleil seems to have got right.

Gently-sloping companionway steps with handles either side lead to a large grab handle on the heads bulkhead to starboard. The heads are easily accessible in wet sailing gear, and there is a separate shower cubicle in which to hang dripping foulies. Grab rails are set into the deckhead either side of the coachroof hatches (as long as you’re tall enough to reach), then fiddles and chainplate tie rods provide handholds as you move forwards.

The galley in the two-cabin version is something to behold. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a galley with this much stowage. Cleverly, the forward section of what would have been an aft cabin has been used for a full-height bulkhead of lockers, plus lockers and drawers against the hull, meaning there is ample space for microwaves and coffee machines, as well as extra worktop space. No more ferreting around under seat cushions to find that elusive tin of baked beans or caviar.

A two-burner stove sits inboard of a bottle and condiment rack and lockers, with more pan lockers and a large split-top fridge. I liked the recess tucked behind the galley sink, providing somewhere to put wet dishcloths and washing-up liquid. To port, C-shaped seating around the large saloon table affords comfortable seating for four, and while there are no seats on the fourth side, a couple of foam stools would provide extra seating if you wanted it.

To starboard, a proper forward-facing chart table, replete with plotter, instruments and electrical switch panel, sits neatly between two comfortable chairs, which make the saloon a most convivial space, though a straight sea berth is a an alternative option. All joinery is finished with solid wood edges and rounded corners, as is proper on a yacht.

Accommodation is provided in two double cabins, with an option of a third double cabin port side aft, and a lowering saloon table would give you another double in the saloon. As it is, the boat’s owner Paul never sails with more than four on board. The starboard aft cabin on this boat has separate twin beds – a double is an option, or an infill could probably be added to make up a double, and there’s decent locker and shelf space, as well as access to the side of the engine bay.

The forward cabin is definitely the owner’s cabin, with a large midships island bed with steps either side, and a large wardrobe locker, complete with shoe locker below. Below the bunk are two large drawers, while the retracting bow thruster and battery plus a couple of small stowage bins take up the forward section of the under-bunk space.

There’s plenty of room to stand and walk around, thanks in part to the small step down in the cabin sole from the saloon to maintain headroom (as do steps down into the galley and the aft cabin). The generous ensuite heads, complete with separate shower cubicle, doesn’t make it feel like a squeeze.

Clever features

One neat detail was that the recess housing the speed and depth transducer is sealed off from the rest of the bilge, so that when you swap out the transducer, any water is easy to mop up without draining aft to sit on the keel bolts. I also liked the sliding portlight blinds set into the hull lining – it all adds to the quality of the finish.

Tankage is pretty good, with 300 litres of water and 200 litres of fuel giving you sensible if not vast range; enough for moderate offshore sailing. Tanks are both located in the aft cabins, leaving more stowage space beneath the saloon seating. To my mind the boat looked a little ‘bows up’, though this may just be a trick of the sheerline and high bow knuckle rather than from too much weight aft; the boat certainly did not drag her stern at the speeds we were sailing at.

Access to the Volvo D2-50 and sail drive gearbox is very good. The engine space is well illuminated and includes forced ventilation to keep fumes and smells out of the accommodation. There is an option for a 60hp motor, but given our speeds under engine, there doesn’t seem to be much to be gained by doing so.

Grand Soleil 42LC specifications

LOA: 13.85m / 45ft 5in

Hull length: 12.90m / 42ft 4in

LWL: 11.92m / 39ft 1in

Beam: 4.16m / 13ft 8in

Draught: 2.25 / 7ft 5in (Shoal 1.80m / 5ft 11in)

Displacement: 9,600kg / 21,164 lbs

Ballast: 2,735kg / 6,030 lbs

Sail area: 94.6m2 / 1,018 sq ft

Bal/disp ratio: 28.5%

Disp/length: 157.3

SA/D Ratio: 21.3

Engine: Volvo Penta D2-50 (50hp)

Transmission: Saildrive

Water: 300L (66 gal)

Fuel: 200L (44 gal)

RCD Category: A Ocean

Designer: Marco Lostuzzi

Builder: Cantiere del Pardo

UK Agent: Key Yachting – keyyachting.com

