First look: X-Yachts X 4.3

The first, second generation X-Yacht in the 'Pure' range, the X 4.3, has big boots to fill following a universally loved predecessor.

The new version of the X 4.3 has some pretty big boots to fill. Not only had X-Yachts sold more than 100 of the yachts, she impressed many on launch, with Yachting Monthly’s own Graham Snook stating that she was ‘One of the best boats I’ve ever sailed’.

That is not a huge surprise from the Danish yard, which has always had an impressive reputation when it comes to the sailing characteristics of their yachts.

Back in 2016 when that boat was launched it was one of the first in a new line of models in the X-Yacht’s ‘Pure’ range. Over the years that range has expanded to several models. But, significantly, this is the first second generation of a ‘Pure’ X-Yachts boat.

The hull shape has been redesigned to carry max beam further aft, which provides a wider transom and cockpit. The cines running aft finish much higher than previously, which should help increase stability when heeled but keep wetted area down when in lighter winds.

There have been tweaks on deck too and the rig is slightly taller than the previous generation. Layout below remains relatively unchanged, however.

X 4.3 specifications

Hull length: 12.67m 41ft 7in

Beam: 3.99m 13ft 1in

Draught: 2.2m 7ft 3in

Displacement: 9,400kg 20,723lb

Ballast: 3,700kg 8,157l

Price: TBA

Builder: x-yachts.com

