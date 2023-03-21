First look: Tide 25

Starting life as the Dehler SQ25, the Tide 25 offers a fair amount of boat for its small list-price. Theo Stocker reports

The Tide 25, built by MFH in north Germany – began its life as a Dehler SQ25, but the mould was sold off when that company hit hard times. Plumb bows and stern with a long hull chine, bevelled deck edge and twin rudders put her on trend, and maximise performance under sail and accommodation on board.

On deck, she has a large cockpit with benches forward and four decent lockers. Under the cockpit sole there’s access to what would be engine space for a diesel inboard, now housing batteries for the electric motors.

Opt for the sport version, and you’ll get beefed up deck hardware and a minimalist fit out, with the mainsheet traveller across the transom, while the comfort version has a smaller main with the mainsheet coming to a fixed point on the cockpit sole forward of the helm. The rig has aft-swept spreaders and no backstay.

Lines are led aft to coachroof windows, with genoa cars on the coachroof, or a self-tacking jib in the comfort version. On the foreck a removable bowsprit will project offwind sails well forward and there’s an anchor locker offset to port so that it opens while the bowsprit is still rigged.

Propulsion is from twin electric pods ahead of each rudder, which promises great manoeuvrability, although on the show boat one throttle on each side would be less convenient to control simultaneously.

The standard keel draws 1.60m, with a shoal option of 1.10m, and an external swing keel is being developed to reduce draught to 0.75m in harbour and 1.80m underway.

Accommodation on the sport version offers saloon seating a double berth forward and a pilot berth aft on starboard side, giving sleep space for two parents and three children, or four adults. The comfort version would add a galley port aft in the saloon and an enclosed heads starboard aft, but reducing berths to three.

Starting at €75,000 inc VAT base price this is a reasonable amount of boat for your money

Tide 25 specifications

LOA: 7.5m/ 24ft 7in

LWL: 6.74m / 22ft 1in

Hull length: 7.5m/24ft 7in

Beam: 2.49m / 8ft 2in

Draught: 1.60m / 5ft 3in

Shoal draught: 1.10m / 3ft 7in

Lifting draught: 0.75m/2ft 6in – 1.80m / 5ft 11in

Sail area: 35m2 / 377 sq ft

Displacement: 1,850kg / 4079 lbs

Base price: €60,750 ex VAT

Sailaway price: €101,250 ex VAT (ca. £108,000 inc VAT UK)

Builder: www.mfh-emden.de

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.