Saare, builder of the new Saare 41.2, may not be widely know as a yacht builder, but the Estonian yard has a very strong pedigree

First look: Saare 41.2 third 40 footer in the range

After a change of ownership, Saare is back with the Saare 41.2, adding a third option to their range of 41-footers, as this will co-exist alongside the 41 aft cockpit, as well as the centre cockpit.

We tested the original Saare 41 centre cockpit in 2011 and found her to be a beautifully built serious cruising boat with a surprising turn of speed, as with her smaller sister, the 38, which we tested in 2018. Built by the Estonian yard in which Finngulfs are also made, Saare has a strong pedigree, if not a well-known name.

The aim of the update has been to make the Saare 41.2 more suited to two-handed cruising, which is what most owners use her for. To do this, they have increased the size of the owner’s cabin forwards, added more stowage on and below decks including a cavernous and practical technical room (including washing machine) and a larger bow sail locker.

There’s now the option of a targa arch to keep the mainsheet out of the cockpit and as a permanent mounting point for the sprayhood, bimini and cockpit tent. There’s now also a 24V network on board to power inverters, winches, bow thrusters and induction cooking, as well as updated hatches and companionway.

Construction is stiff and light with vacuum infusion vinylester resin over a foam sandwich, with all bulkheads and joinery laminated into the hull. She’s no longer the cheaper alternative to better-known Swedish yachts, but you will get a very well-found yacht for shorthanded cruising along the coast or further afield.

Saare 41.2 specifications

LOA: 12.50m / 41ft

LWL: 11.20m / 36ft 9in

Beam: 3.92m / 12ft 10in

Draught: 2.00m / 6ft 7in (1.80m / 5ft 11in)

Displacement: 9,300kg / 20,503 lbs

Ballast: 3,900kg / 8598 lbs

Sail area: 87.60m2 / 943 sq ft

High spec sailaway price: €662,00

Builder: saareyachts.com

