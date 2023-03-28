First look: Pointer 25

Theo Stocker takes a fist look at the Pointer 25, a Dutch coastal cruiser that should offer plenty of cruising enjoyment in a 25ft package

The Pointer 25 has also been around since 2015, but has proved perennially popular for the Dutch builder Jachtweerf Heeg, particularly on the sheltered waters of the Netherlands. As with other mini cruisers, their size and fit out limits their RCD rating to Category B (Force 8, Offshore) or C (Force 6, Coastal), but few would consider an ocean crossing in a 25-footer these days.

The Pointer 25 is Category B, and has been designed around seaworthiness and enjoyable sailing. The Van de Stadt designed hull has a long waterline length and a reasonable beam carried aft, but rounded sections and a moderate rocker suggest a seakindly motion.

Fit out below is fairly basic, and is designed to be modular. A V-berth double forward and two singles aft make up four berths. A moulded liner keeps the boat clean and neat, if a little basic below. There’s a small galley forward to port, and a locker hiding the heads or chemical toilet to starboard – there’s no option for an enclosed heads.

Wires strung along the inside of the hull just below the deck allow stowage bags to be hung throughout the boat, offering a flexible and light weight stowage solution, though there isn’t stowage for much more than weekending. Headheight is limited to sitting, but this does allow the freeboard and coach roof to remain low and elegant.

You can specify a 4kW electric motor or the standard 10hp Yanmar diesel inboard.

On deck, a drop-down transom bathing platform encloses a large cockpit with full length bench seats, tiller steering and midships mainsheet anchor point. A sprayhood is an option, as is deckhardware for furling downwind sails, and either a genoa with cars or a self-tacking jib. The keel is a fairly shallow 1.10m with a lead bulb and and a generous 47% ballast/displacement ration, but a deeper 1.5m keel or shallower 0.80m keel with twin rudders are options; there’s no option for a lifting keel.

Attractive lines, real sailing pedigree and a simple layout on deck and below make this a boat that should be fun and easy to use.

Pointer 25 specifications

LOA: 7.70m / 25ft 3in

Hull length: 7.70 / 25ft 3in

Beam: 2.5m / 8ft 2in

Draught Standard: 1.10m / 3ft 7in

Draught Shoal: 0.8m / 2ft 7in

Draught Deep: 1.5m / 4ft 11in

Sail area: 33.5m2 / 361sq ft

Ballast: 700 kg / 1,543 lb

Displacement: 1,750kg / 3,858 lb

Base price: €57,750 ex VAT

Sailaway price: €77,000-€96,250 ex VAT (ca. £82-103,000 Inc VAT)

Builder: www.pointeryachts.com

If you enjoyed this….