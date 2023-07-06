First look: Nautitech 44 Open

Focussed on the wishes of individual owners to take advantage of the boom in private catamaran sales, the Nautitech 44 Open is a new concept for Bavaria

Founded in 1994, Nautitech Catamarans have been part of the Bavaria Yachts Group since 2014, though they are still built in Rochefort in France. Previous models have offered options to appeal to charter as well as private owner, but along with other brands leaving the charter market behind, Nautitech has taken the bold decision to go with the boom in private catamaran ownership, and produce a new model focused on the wishes of individuals, the Nautitech 44 Open.

Designed and built at the height of the pandemic, Nautitech used a working group of current owners and dealers, as well as virtual-reality testing of computer models to create the new design.

The Nautitech 44 Open is Nautitech’s first new model for several years and it aims to strike a balance between high-performance and high-volume. To that end, the waterline has been kept as narrow as possible, with fine entries and double chines, and modest hull volumes. The wheels are connected directly to the rudders, with a good deal

of attention paid to making the helms light but responsive, with just the right amount of feedback from the water.

Weight has also been kept down to a reasonable 10.5 tonnes, and the nacelle is smaller so that the underside of the bridge deck has a higher clearance above the waves.

The helms are exposed to the elements, though they each have a small bimini, and lines and winches are easily to hand. The blind spot to leeward from the superstructure has been kept to a minimum thanks to plenty of glazing, and a step to the side is enough to see round it. There’s also a mast-mounted camera to give a clear view down onto the bow to help with mooring manoeuvres.

The Nautitech 44 Open retains the brand’s ‘open’ concept in which everything happens on one level, with helms either side at deck level, and with the saloon and cockpit functioning together, so that living areas merge together, rather than being duplicated inside and outside.

This creates space for a large galley and full-size chart table in the saloon, with the small table and seating area that doubles as a watch-keeper’s berth, while there is a generous table and seating in a cockpit that can be fully enclosed with canvas sides in harbour.

Catamarans don’t come cheap, but the 44 Open is less expensive than some. However, you’ll still need the best part of £750,000 in the bank to be able to sail away in one of these.

Nautitech 44 Open specifications

LOA: 13.30m / 43ft 8in

Beam: 7.36m / 24ft 1in

Draught: 1.45m / 4ft 9in

Displacement: 10,900kg / 24,035lbs

Engines: 2 x 30hp Volvo Penta

Mainsail: 75m2 / 807 sq ft

Self-tacking jib: 30m2 / 323 sq ft

Genoa: 53m2 / 570 sq ft

Architect: Marc Lombard

Base price: €539,280 ex VAT (£464,750)

Sailaway price: €710,700 ex VAT (£612,600)

Contact: nautitechcatamarans.com

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.