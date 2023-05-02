First look: Jeanneau Yachts 55

A few years ago, Jeanneau jumped into the large luxury yacht market with its Jeanneau Yachts line, distinguished from their Sun Odyssey cruisers and Sun Fast race boats. The 60 was the first in this range, followed by the 65. Now the Jeanneau Yachts 55 has arrived, but rather than following in its larger siblings’ footsteps, Jeanneau has tried something quite innovative.

Combining elements from catamaran cockpit design, the inside-outside sailing positions of boats like Amel, and the separate spaces and private access of Jeanneau’s Sun Loft charter range, this boat is finished to a luxurious standard below decks, but with the two aft guest cabins with their own companionways.

This leaves the forward owner’s suite, which includes a full-beam cabin and large forward heads compartment, as well as a saloon and galley, into which the owner’s cabin can be semi open-plan. The guest cabins have large double beds, a small sitting area, and their own heads compartments, ensuring everyone on board has their own space.

On deck, Jeanneau says there are two cockpits, though in reality there are three distinct areas. The helm stations, to which all lines are led, are central, under the cockpit arch. Forward of this is a seating area to starboard, enclosed by either a folding sprayhood, or a permanent doghouse with a chart table to port where instruments and autopilot controls allow the boat to be conned, if not sailed from a sheltered position on deck with excellent visibility forward. Aft of the wheels is a sundeck, with large lounging sun pads, or tables and seating, on either side.

The hull, as with most new boats these days, has a wide beam taken all the way aft, with a hard chine to bring the topsides in to a narrower waterline. Twin rudders keep this under control, while an arch-mounted mainsheet keeps the cockpit clear, and twin forestays with furling genoa and jib, plus bowsprit, give plenty of sail options for changing gears.

It’s an unusual configuration that could work as a luxury charter boat, an owner’s Med boat, or with the fixed dodger, could work equally well in colder climates.

Jeanneau Yachts 55 specifications

LOA: 16.93m/55ft 6in

LWL: 16.05m-52ft 7in

Beam: 4.99m/16ft 4in

Draught: 2.55m/8ft 4in

Sail area: 160.8m2/ 1,731sq ft

Ballast: 4,900kg/10,803 lb

Displacement: 18,542kg/40,878 lb

Price: £615,000 ex VAT base (€975,000 ex VAT sailaway)

Contact: www.jeanneau.com

