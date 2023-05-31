First look: Hanse 510 – voluminous new model

The new Hanse 510 is the second model in the popular brand's new style following in the footsteps of the Hanse 508

It doesn’t seem long since Hanse launched its 508, but it has now launched the Hanse 510 as the second model of the new style as it sets about updating its range in a design partnership with Berret-Racoupeau. The first boat to have received this update, the 460, won European Yacht of the Year last year.

At the heart of the design is creating as much volume as possible for accommodation and relaxation space, and improving sailing characteristics, particularly in light airs. To achieve this, the beam has been carried all the way aft, as well as gaining fuller bow sections, but the waterline has remained narrow thanks to hull chines, with a marked flare in the forward sections a foot or so above the waterline. The 510 is heavier than the 508, but sail area has also increased along with form stability, meaning the boat should still sail well.

Below decks, there are a vast number of layout options to suit everyone from liveaboard owners to charter companies. Add in the crew cabin and the double cabins forward, and the bunk cabin midships starboard and you’ve got a boat with six cabins and 11 berths, or more if you use the saloon. Do away with these, and you’ve got a cavernous sail locker forward, a large owner’s cabin with options for dressing tables and separate heads and shower compartments.

In the saloon, you can have extra showers in the heads compartments either side aft, or you can opt for a large saloon seating area and a nav station aft of the longitudinal galley to starboard, plus the two double cabins aft. If you don’t opt for the bunk cabin, this space can be a heads, heads and shower, or a utility room with washing machine and workspace.

Opt for the ‘flagship’ package and you’ll get pop-up flatscreen TVs in the master cabin and the saloon island unit for film nights, as well as a host of other add-ons. This unit also houses the radio and switch panels if you don’t have the chart table to starboard.

On deck, there are twin wheels aft, controlling a single rudder, with a non-sailing cockpit forward of these; the split table drops down to make lounging pads on either side. The boat also promises the largest tender garage in its class, accommodating up to a 2.7m solid-hulled RIB with outboard, which slides out on a nifty pull-out gantry/davit.

While there are options for overlapping genoas, the Hanse standard is a self-tacking jib for ease of handling, and furling offwind sails set from the optional moulded bowsprit.

This boat will clearly suit the charter market, given the number of berths it can accommodate, but in an owner layout, it’ll also make a very comfortable cruiser with respectable sailing characteristics for the Mediterranean, Europe and further afield.

Hanse 510 specifications

LOA: 15.97m/52ft 5in

Hull length: 15.25m/ 50ft 0in

LWL: 14.4m/47ft 3in

Beam: 4.9m/16ft 1in

Draught (L-Keel): 2.43m/8ft 0in

Draught (Shoal): 1.98m/6ft 6in

Sail area: 119m2/1,281sq ft

Ballast: 5,210kg/11,486 lbs

Displacement: 16,540kg/36,475 lbs

Price (commissioned ex works) €469,990 ex VAT

Builder: www.hanseyachts.co.uk

