First look: Elan E6

Theo Stocker takes a look at the new Elan E6 a performance cruiser which aims to the be one of the fastest 47 footer in its class

The new Elan flagship, the E6, comes from its E-line of performance boats, rather than the cruising Impression line or the GT luxury range. To that end, the E6 is aiming to be the fastest 47-footer in its class.

To do this, the yard, along with Hunphrey’s Yacht Design, have sought to minimise weight and maximise stiffness in several ways. Computer analysis led them to a hull firm that minimises wetted surface area while maximising form stability with powerful chines.

Weight has been kept to a minimum with vacuum-infused laminating that includes the inner structure as an integrated whole, where this is normally moulded, and then laminated or bonded in later. Leading composite manufacturer Gurit was brought in to help maximise the boat’s mechanisms.

Performance should be swift, with predictions of 8 knots upwind in 12 knots true, and speeds over 10 knots off the wind. On deck the layout is for sailing with a crew, rather than short-handed cruising, with three pairs of Harken winches, a full-width cockpit and minimalist cockpit layout.

There is stowage for rope tails, and for a cruising set up, split cockpit tables are also an option.

Below decks, there is the option of three or four cabins and two heads compartments. There are long grab rails below for moving about underway, as well as a proper chart table and joinery finished in natural oak.

Elan E6 specifications:

LOA: 15.30m / 50ft 2in

Hull length: 14.10m / 46ft 3in

LWL: 13.68m / 44ft 11in

Beam: 4.49m / 14ft 9in

Draught: 2.80m / 9ft 2in

Displacement: 11,250kg / 24,802 lbs

Price ex VAT: €379,900

