First look: Dehler 46SQ

Theo Stocker casts his eye over the recently announced Dehler 46SQ, a new update to the yard's flagship model

The Dehler 46SQ isn’t a new boat exactly – the range’s flagship 46 was launched in 2015 – but it’s standard practice for yards to update their models part way through their production life, bringing them back up to date, and changing anything that could have been better about the original.

While there is a little bit of window-dressing that goes on, such as the option to choose which colour you want for the new backlit Dehler logo on the coachroof or new colour options for the galley worksurface, many of the changes are functional and will appeal to cruising sailors. For example, the cockpit arch may not add to performance, but it gets the mainsheet and traveller out of the cockpit; ideal if you’ve got family on board, as well as creating a point from which the integrated cockpit sprayhood can fold down.

The bathing ladder has been integrated into the fold-down transom and given larger steps and a fold-out hand rail, and there are now sunpads to use on deck. Fold-up footrests have been added to the helm stations, making helming from the windward side more secure.

Performance options have been boosted, with a bow sprit supported by a bob stay to set downwind sails with proper luff tension, and housing integrated anchor stowage. Sportier carbon wheels will make the helm lighter, racing winches can now be electric.

A competition keel and deeper rudder, taller carbon rig and flatdeck headsail furler all boost performance. At the other end of the spectrum, a flying staysail has been added for heavy weather sailing, allowing the sailplan to remain balanced.

Below decks, there’s more light, larger heads with some neat design tweaks and more options for interior layouts.

Dehler 46SQ specifications

LOA: 14.94m / 49ft 0in

Hull length: 13.95m / 45ft 9in

LWL: 12.90m / 42ft 4in

Beam: 4.38m / 14ft 4in

Draught (Standard): 2.25m / 7ft 5in

Ballast (Standard): 3,500kg / 7,716 lbs

Displacement (Standard): 11,500kg / 25,353 lbs

Sail area (standard): 116.73m² / 1,256sq ft

Base price ex-VAT: €384.900 (ca £331,576)

