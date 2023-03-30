That the Bente 24 still looks bold and radically different 10 years after she was first launched speaks to how different she was and how stale the yacht market has become

First look: Bente 24 – another look at this lightweight cruiser

The Bente 24 marked the brand’s exuberate arrival on the scene almost 10 years ago. The boat has sold well, but financial difficulties temporarily put the company out of action. Now with new owners and on a more stable keel, Bente has three models to its name – the 24, a new 28 (more on that in the future) and the Bente 39, a large and equally innovative fast cruiser.

The fact that the company has continued to build the 24 confirms the success it has met with, and why it deserves a second look here.

It is perhaps a mark of just how stagnant this part of the market had become that the lines of 24 still look radically different after a decade. Aggressive chines and hull bevels drawn by Alexander Vrolijk, and a lightweight, fully-cored construction make the boat light, stiff and powerful.

A single transom-hung rudder keeps things simple, coupled with a full-width traveller make this boat direct to helm and easily controlled. For lake sailing, there is a taller rig, though the standard rig is ample for coastal sailors in a wider range of conditions. Lines are led aft to a single coachroof winch, and sheets from the genoa cars, on coachroof-top tracks.

Below decks, accommodation is basic, with a large double berth forward and two single berths in the saloon. There’s a heads compartment with a canvas door to starboard, and an innovative pull-out galley that can be used below, or push it aft and lift the cockpit seat lid to cook on deck. There is limited stowage under the bunks, and canvas bags on the hull sides. A removable table can be used below or in the large cockpit.

The most distinctive feature, however, is the prominent hard dog house or permanent spray hood. Made of a coloured GRP arch and a large moulded plexiglass windscreen, the effect is sporty, while offering good shelter over the extra-wide, offset companionway. The latter means that you can stand in the saloon and have standing headroom with shelter at this point.

This boat may only be RCD Cat C (coastal, Force 6), but at less than half the price of the other boats featured here, she feels like good value for a boat that will be fun to sail and will turn heads wherever you go.

Bente 24 specifications

LOA: 7.82 m/25ft 8in

Hull length: 7.55m/24ft 9in

LWL: 7.14m / 23ft 5in

Beam: 2.75m / 9ft 0in

Standard draught: 1.45m/4ft 9in

Deep draught: 1.80m / 5ft 11in

Sail area: 33.5m2 / 361sq ft

Ballast: 602 kg /1,327 lbs

Displacement: 1749,2 kg/3856 lbs

Standard sailaway price: €47,520 ex VAT (ca. £51,000 inc VAT UK)

Edition sailaway price: €60,500 ex VAT (ca. £64,500 inc VAT UK)

Contact: www.benteyachts.com

