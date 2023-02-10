First look: Bavaria C46 – proven concept, bigger size

The new Bavaria C46 follows hot on the heels of an impressive C38 and C42, and should deliver plenty of volume below without sacrificing sailing comfort

We tested the latest Bavaria C45 in 2018, which at the time was the first Cossutti designed Bavaria in that size range. Just five years later, Bavaria are bringing out a boat just one foot longer, although for the time being they say that the older boat will remain in the lineup.

The Bavaria C46 will follow in the footsteps of the Bavaria C38 and Bavaria C42 in maximising hull volume with full-length hull chines and a wide beam of 4.7m carried all the way aft. The hull is controlled with a single, deep and balanced spade rudder, and seakindliness is improved by a v-bow section in the forefoot – a concept that appeared to work well when I tested the C38, making the Bavaria C46’s smaller sister engaging and enjoyable to sail despite the large volume.

Where the new Bavaria C46 really shines, however, is the sheer amount of space and accommodation on board. The only fixed point of the accommodation is the saloon and galley, with C-shaped seating around a table to starboard with a bench seat amidships, and a large C-shaped galley along the hull side to port. Aft of the galley is a forward facing chart table – these are making their way back onto boats as remote working from on board is now commonplace.

This is where the options kick in. The boat comes in three, four, or five cabin layouts, with either one or two double cabins forwards. The fifth comes from replacing the heads and shower compartment starboard aft with a bunk cabin, meaning two families of five could comfortably sail together.

For those looking to cruise without so many guests, the port heads and chart table can be replaced with a utility room, making space for washing machines and dryers, as well as ample stowage space for tools or as a wet locker.

If you go for the four double cabin layout, you can also have en suite heads for every cabin. Some of these layouts will appeal more for charter companies, but the drawings look like Bavaria have got the heart of the boat right, and highly practical.

On deck, the cockpit is wider than it is long, with L-shaped seats on either side around either one or two cockpit tables, which convert to sunpads. Most lines are led aft to the helm stations, though some options have coaming-top genoa winches. Genoa car tracks are mounted on the coachroof for a fine sheeting angle.

There isn’t an option to have boom-end mainsheet attachment sadly, but otherwise this all looks like a sensible and easily-handled boat.

Bavaria C46 specifications

LOA: 14.50m / 47ft 6in

LOA with bowsprit: 14.91m / 48ft 9in

Hull length: 13.95m / 45ft 8in

LWL: 13.32m / 43ft 7in

Beam: 4.70m / 15ft 4in

Draught: 2.30m / 7ft 2in

Draught (shoal): 1.75m / 5ft 7in

Sail area: 115m2

Ballast: 2,575kg / 5,677 lbs

Displacement: 12,730kg / 28,065 lbs

Builder: bavariayachts.com

