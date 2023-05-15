First look: Arcona 50 – all new concept

Arcona has opted for an all-new concept with the Arcona 50, with Niels Jeppesen penning the lines for this new 50 footer

All Arconas from 1982 onwards originated from the drawing board of the late Stefan Qviberg. The lines he drew created easily-driven hulls with fine entry bows and smooth runs. It was no small thing, then, to find a replacement for Qviberg, and rather than replace an existing model, Arcona has opted for an all-new concept with the Arcona 50.

Stepping up to 50ft for the first time, the Arcona 50 aims at the bluewater cruising market with a higher volume and slightly gentler hull more suited to offshore sailing for a shorthanded crew.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the lines look familiar, if not particularly Arcona-esque, as they come from Niels Jeppesen, former chief designer for Danish rival X-Yachts. Along with Ariadna Pons, they have drawn a hull that has fuller sections, particularly forward, a wider beam, and more pronounced hull chines (though no hard-angled angles).

She also sports twin rudders for the first time to handle the wider beam, as well as allowing the rudders to be located further aft, for more accommodation space, and creating room for an athwartships tender garage, in addition to the large sail locker forward.

Engine options are for 80 or 100hp and optional retractable bow and stern thrusters. With tankage of 385 litres for fuel and 375 litres for water, this boat is set up for longer-distance cruising. There are also options for a carbon rig to further improve performance, as well as a carbon furling boom. I also like the option of an inner forestay for setting blade or storm jibs.

This reflects a higher degree of creature comforts on board, compared to the rest of the range which is aimed at fast coastal cruising. This includes a large U-shaped galley, a full nav station and a generous saloon with C-shaped seating and a moveable bench seat midships.

There’s a huge en suite owner’s cabin forward with a king-size island bed and two double or twin cabins aft along with another heads and shower compartment. There’s plenty of stowage, with attractive shelving on the forward saloon bulkhead, and overhead lockers outboard of the saloon seating.

The quality of the finish should be high with mahogany or light oak as finish options.

Arcona 50 specifications

LOA: 15.80m/51ft 10in

Hull length: 14.99m/49ft 2in

LWL: 13.98m/45ft 10in

Beam: 4.60m/15ft 1in

Draught (standard): 2.95m/9ft 8in

Draught (racing): 2.5m/8ft 2in

Draught (shallow): 2.2m/7ft 3in

Sail area: 142m2/1,528 sq ft (151m2/1,625 sq ft)

Ballast: 4,600kg/10,141 lb

Displacement: 13,900kg/30,644 lb

Price: €825,000 ex VAT

Contact: www.arconayachts.se

