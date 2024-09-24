Jeanneau Sun Light 30 Review: A Family Cruiser With Racing Influence

As a light and sprightly coastal cruiser with racing potential and room for the family, the Jeanneau Sun Light 30 has much to offer

When the big French production builders started launching boats like the Jeanneau Sun Light 30 in the mid-to-late 1980s, they got the British builders worried.

I was working in the sales office of Sadler Yachts at the time. Sadlers, along with other British yards such as Westerly, Moody and Hunter, had always prided themselves on producing rugged, capable cruisers that would look after the crew when the going got tough and that were built to last.

Then along came the new wave of family cruisers from across the Channel. They were typically much lighter than the British designs, with beamy, higher-volume hulls and spacious, airy interiors. Many of them sailed nicely in light airs and, importantly, they had room for a heads compartment and double cabin in their broad sterns.

This layout had first been seen on small boats in Jeanneau’s 27ft Fantasia in the early 1980s, and it caught on.

With some exceptions, British builders tended to stick to a more traditional approach in terms of both design and interior layout. For a while at least, the home-grown boats put up a good fight, often finding favour among owners with more offshore experience. When eventually most of their builders disappeared, it wasn’t just because the designs had become dated.

Whatever the reasons for the decline of the sailing-yacht industry in the UK, there’s no doubt that the French designs found wide appeal. Newcomers in particular often saw no point in buying a relatively narrow, heavy boat with a deeper, darker and smaller interior if they could have a boat that was lighter, brighter, cheaper and roomier – especially if it also sailed well in the sort of conditions they would want to go out in.

Jeanneau Sun Light 30: State of the eighties

One such design to emerge was Jeanneau’s Sun Light 30. She was designed in 1986 by Daniel Andrieu, a designer with an impressive record of race-winners under the IOR (International Offshore Rule). Many builders adapted successful IOR level-rating designs (quarter-tonners, half-tonners etc) by giving them smaller rigs and shallower keels and selling them as production cruisers with a winning pedigree.

Some of these were very successful for builders such as Beneteau and Jeanneau but, while the Sun Light was from a designer with a proven track record in the IOR, she wasn’t simply a de-tuned half-tonner.

Her racing influence was evident in her weight of just 6,800lb (3,100kg). Her rig was also of typical IOR proportions, with a large fore-triangle, overlapping headsails and a relatively small, high aspect-ratio mainsail. On the other hand, she had a more sensible keel than many IOR designs: essentially a parallelogram with a radius to the trailing edge and a slight swelling at the tip.

A further cruising ‘concession’ was a partial skeg in front of the rudder. With her generous beam and a broad stern by the standards of the day, the Sun Light was a prime example of the new generation of light, roomy and nippy cruiser/racers. Not surprisingly, she proved popular.

Article continues below…

Sadler 290: A powerful & roomy twin-keeler When she was launched in 2003, the Sadler 290 was probably the roomiest and most powerful 29ft twin-keeler ever built… Jeanneau Sun 2500 review Size is often an overrated feature in a boat. Bigger can be better in some instances but, to my mind,…

Looking to an upgrade

And, nearly 30 years later, she appealed to Paul Dale when he was looking for a 30-footer as a move up from his 24ft Fox Hound. At the time, Paul’s other boat was a Dufour 41 that he had sailed across to the Caribbean and kept (and raced) in Grenada. He and his wife wanted a small boat to keep on their mooring in Chichester for local sailing. The limitations of the Fox Hound’s size, however, meant that they started looking for something bigger after a couple of years, and 30ft (9m) seemed about the right length.

Paul had experience in boats both bigger and smaller, including his first boat (a Halcyon 27), a Contest 33, a Sigma 362 that he had raced extensively in RORC and JOG events, the Dufour, which he bought after the Sigma as a bigger and more comfortable boat for the ARC, and the Fox Hound.

‘We wanted our replacement for the Fox Hound to be capable of going across to Brittany or Normandy and living on for a week or two,’ said Paul, ‘so we bought this as a temporary measure. Then we sold the Dufour and thought we would put the money into something a bit more fancy.’

That was the initial plan, but what to buy? The reasoning behind the purchase and subsequent refurbishment of the Jeanneau Sun Light 30– and then the decision to keep it instead of buying a new boat – will be covered in an article by Paul in an upcoming issue as it is a good lesson in why an old boat can be as good as a new one. Suffice it to say that he saw nothing new of similar size that appealed, in terms of aesthetics (an important consideration) or functionality.

A friend bought a new 30-footer that, in races, Paul’s Jeanneau Sun Light 30 sailed straight past. Signs that the joinery on his friend’s new boat might not be set to last particularly well were a further consideration, so he decided to stick with what he had.

Old and good

Having now sailed Alexia for 10 years, Paul is more than happy with his decision not to change. But what is it about this design, now approaching 40 years old, that makes it so practical and versatile? I joined him on what eventually turned into a bright and breezy day to find out.

Alexia had been brought in from the mooring and was waiting alongside the Itchenor pontoon when I arrived, so there was no need to use the sugar-scoop to climb aboard over the stern. New boats typically have hinge-down transom platforms instead of sugar-scoops, to minimise ‘wasted’ hull length, but they only allow easier stern-boarding – whether from a dinghy or from the water – if lowered in advance. A sugar-scoop is there all the time. For convenience and safety, that has to be a significant plus.

For climbing aboard via the topsides, Paul fitted boarding gates between the stanchions. When the Jeanneau Sun Light 30 was new, she was sometimes criticised for having a deck that flexed in way of the stanchion feet – partly a result of her light weight – but the new feet for the gates felt pretty firm.

Punching the tide down the harbour was made easy by the new 20hp Yanmar 3YM, which gave us a comfortable 5 knots over the ground and 6 knots or more through the water. As we went, Paul explained that the boat was in heavy-displacement mode, carrying 200 litres of water and 90 litres of fuel ready for an imminent cruise to France. He fitted extra tanks, roughly doubling the standard capacity, for spending longer aboard. He accepts that the substantial increase in displacement inevitably slows down a boat that’s so light by design.

Performance features

Helping Alexia’s performance were features that you don’t always find on boats of this size and age, such as the Featherstream prop (‘a great buy’) and new (double-taffeta) laminate sails by North. Many 40-year-old boats have hardware well past its prime that makes for inefficient sail-handling, whereas Paul fitted new Lewmar self-tailing winches and Dyneema running rigging.

When we set sail off West Pole and I hopped into the RIB to take the photos, a south-westerly of 16-18 knots prompted Paul to start with one slab in the main. The wind soon decreased, and had dropped so much by the time I got back aboard that we had to shake out the reef. As we did so, I suggested that it might provoke the wind into returning.

About two minutes later, we saw a band of fresh-looking breeze filling in from about 30° to the left of its original direction. When it reached us, we found it was a mean of 20 knots gusting to over 23, and we were set up for 12-15 knots in terms of halyard tension, outhaul and all the other settings, quite apart from simply carrying too much sail.

Since time was against us and it would have taken more than a few minutes to adjust everything, I had a good opportunity to see how the boat behaved when well over-pressed. She handled surprisingly well, letting me feather her into the fresher patches while maintaining enough drive to power through the steep sea. The helm remained nicely balanced and our speed over the ground, with some adverse current, hovered in the mid-to-high 4s. Had we reconfigured everything I’m sure we could have achieved 5 knots even given the sea state and our draught of just 4ft 9in (1.45m). Over 5 knots would seem likely in flat water, especially with the optional deeper fin.

Significantly, the boat didn’t feel remotely skittish or on the edge. She had an easy motion and felt far more comfortable than might have been expected, given what we were asking of her. Downwind, she picked up her skirts and surfed readily as we gybed the angles back towards the harbour, frequently clocking over 8 knots. This is undoubtedly a quick, rewarding and responsive boat to sail that, as Paul observes, also sails more upright than many older designs.

A comfortable perch

For die-hard dinghy sailors – even those of us who have covered a few miles offshore – there’s still nowhere better to helm from than a comfortably angled cockpit coaming, with a tiller extension in one hand and the mainsheet within easy reach. That’s what you get with the Sun Light, and it adds to the pleasure of sailing her.

If you ask her to bear away without easing the mainsheet – you shouldn’t, but sometimes you have to – she responds dutifully, the rudder maintaining good grip.

The primary feature of designs from this era that can make them harder to sail is the size of the headsail, in this case combined with forward lowers to add to the fun of tacking. Those new Lewmar self-tailers definitely earn their keep.

Then, when the breeze kicks in, you have to suffer the compromise of a rolled headsail whereas, with a newer design, you would de-power the mainsail and perhaps twist out the headsail slightly – all much easier to do. That’s one of the few compromises often seen in boats influenced by the IOR.

Although Alexia took the moderately brisk conditions of the day in her stride, Paul knows where the limits lie – for the boat and for him. ‘She’s far too light to be a serious offshore boat, because you get thrown about so much in a seaway. But with better forecasts, it’s not as though you have to endure ghastly weather these days.

For a Channel crossing going to windward, I would set out in a Force 3, maximum 4. If it’s a reach I will go up to Force 5, and if it’s a run or on the quarter I’ll go in a 6.’ When you’ve got wherever you’re going, the Sun Light offers good comfort and plenty of space below decks. Some of the woodwork has been replaced and much of it refurbished following Paul’s purchase.

The layout is conventional for the time, with the galley to port forward of the aft cabin, and the heads abaft the chart table to starboard. That’s unless you have the alternative layout with a linear galley to port opposite a dinette. The chart table– rarely seen on modern boats of this size – is another feature that Paul values, for use as a desk or just somewhere to sit and relax with a book. He considers the slightly smaller heads to be a worthwhile trade-off.

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price, so you can save money compared to buying single issues.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Verdict Alexia is an example of how a 40-year-old boat can still be a fast, roomy, versatile and easy-to-handle cruiser if you choose the right design and, as Paul puts it, ‘if you’re prepared to spend the money and not put up with horrible old kit’. He acknowledges that he has spent more than he would ever see back if he were to sell – which he has no intention of doing – but he has got the boat he wants, for much less than the price of a new one. As ever with a boat, the important thing is to choose it according to the sort of sailing you have in mind. This owner knows what he likes and he knows what the boat likes. They get on together very well indeed.