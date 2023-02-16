First look: Elan Impression 43 – sleek and stylish family cruiser

Elan has once again turned to Rob Humphries to design their new Elan Impression 43 which replaces the Impression 434

Slovenian built Elan Yachts have been building the Elan Impression 43 in one form or another for nearly 20 years, most recently the Impression 434 but guises included the 45 and 45.1. But the Rob Humphries-designed hull has remained the same throughout those many iterations.

The association between the Humphries name and Elan stretches across their GT (offshore cruising) and E (performance) lines with much success, so the yard went back to Humphries for the critical task of drawing a new hull to replace the 434. The result is the Elan Impression 43, with assistance from Pininfarina design house on and below decks to make this a sleek, slippery and stylish family cruiser.

Resisting the current trends for vast beams, bluff bows and hull chines, Humpries actually reduced the beam of the 43 slightly, finding more stability and power from carrying the beam all the way aft, controlled with twin rudders, while also finding lots more interior volume in a hull that is stiffer, faster and lighter, thanks in part to the use of 3D vacuum infusion, allowing internal hull stringers to be vacuum infused as well as the hull and deck.

A deep cockpit is sheltered at the forward end by high coamings, with lines led aft to just forward of the helm stations. The mast has been moved aft to create a larger foretriangle for a more powerful but easily-handled self-tacking jib, though a genoa is optional, as is a bow sprit for offwind sails. The polars suggest she’ll make 7-7.5 knots between 35º-40º to a breeze of 14 knots true.

Below decks sharp, clean modern styling contrasts rustic knotted oak cabinetry and bulkheads, along with large hull windows and a ‘semi-deck saloon’ windows in the coachroof at the forward end of the saloon feel very contemporary, while larger spaces have been well-provided for with grab holds.

Layout options include three double cabins and two heads, or a fourth bunk cabin which takes some space from the forward cabin. A large fixed table with c-shaped seating to starboard and a linear galley to port, though this could do with better bracing for cooking underway. There’s either a large set of lockers or a chart table aft of the saloon on starboard. Deck stowage is in a large bow locker, two lazarette lockers aft and sole-depth cockpit lockers.

On deck, a cockpit table on each side leaves a central walkthrough, with folding leaves to make up one huge cockpit table. This also slides down to become two large sunpads. A small fold-down transom is standard, with an option for a full-beam platform.

The boat is intended to be easy to sail and maintain, and to be comfortable to live on and it certainly looks like it will deliver.

Elan Impression 43 specifications

LOA: 13.32 m / 43ft 8in

LOA with bowsprit: 13.60 m / 44ft 7in

Hull length: 12.82m / 42ft 0in

LWL: 12.20m / 40’

Beam: 4.2 m / 13ft 11in

Draught (standard): 1.95 m | 6ft 5in

Draught (shoal): 1.70 m / 5ft 7in

Displacement (standard): 11,100 kg / 24,471 lbs

Ballast (standard): 3,541kg / 7,807 lbs

Sail area (self tacking): 80.78m2 / 870sq ft

Price: ex VAT €300,000 base / €325,000 sailaway

Builder: elan-yachts.com

