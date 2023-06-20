Yachting Monthly Summer 2023 – On sale 22 June

Inside the Summer 2023 issue of Yachting Monthly we bring you the full story of the Golden Globe Race with all finishers speaking to Katy Stickland about the trials and tribulations of the world-girdling epic.

Pete Goss introduces is to his new boat, the aptly named Oddity, a practical adventure cruiser that has beeen designed with Pete’s specific needs in mind. Plus we get behind the wheel of the recently launched Elan E6 to find a boat that’s tonnes of fun to sail, but does she make a good cruiser?

All this and Yachting Monthly’s usual news, tech, reviews and much more…

Sailing Skills

Navigate without power: Handling your boat and crew in a blow

Skippers’ tips: Sea breeze today? | Anchor chain check | Mooring lines

A question of seamanship: Is the Portland inshore passage a good idea?

80 knot storm: Rolled, dismasted and rescued amid monster waves

Adventures

Golden Globe Race review: Katy Stickland talks to all the finishers of the world’s longest race about the highs, lows and challenges of eight months at sea

Head’s up: Monty Halls gets to grips with the intricacies of the marine toilet

Cruising community: Old Gaffers 60th | Tall Ships Race stops | French entry ports | New Falmouth Classic yacht regatta

Your cruising stories: Magic of the Moray Firth • My first Biscay crossing

Gear and boats

Elan E4 on test: Pushing the limits on Elan’s most fun boat, but is she a good cruiser?

Pete Goss’ odd new boat: More agricultural than sophisticated, this rugged gaff-rigged cruiser is surprisingly capable

New cruising catmarans: Outremer 52 performance cat | Nautitech 44 Open goes upmarket

Gear boxes and clutches: Get to grips with what drives your boat’s prop

Paddle board test: The hidden wonders of lubricating oil, and its vital roles

Best binoculars: How to cure the inevitable leaks on board

Regulars

Editor’s letter: Getting away with it

News: Orca sinkings increase | Two sailors lost | Teak sanctions flouted | Micro-yacht dream shattered

Letters: Dogs to the EU | VHF best practice | Howards’ Way

Dick Durham: The cost of coal

Libby Purves: Take novices sailing

Books: Move Like Water, H. Stowe

Confessional: Crazy beer capers